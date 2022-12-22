Retro Gamer celebrates the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

This month’s Retro Gamer will leave you shell-shocked as we’re covering the videogame history of those loveable Ninja Turtles.

We’ve quizzed members of Digital Eclipse, who worked on this year’s The Cowabunga Collection, to find out just why the early Turtles games are so popular. “Obviously when someone thinks of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, they think of the team dynamic between the Turtles themselves,” Thomas Church tells us.

We revisit all the early Turtles games, including the iconic arcade game from 1989 that heavily riffed on the popular TV series. “If you didn’t know there was a TMNT game, you would know it as soon as you walked into the local arcade or bowling alley,” says Chris Kohler.

In addition to revisiting many of the turtles’ greatest games (and some of the more disappointing efforts) we also chatted with Digital Eclipse about The Cowabunga Collection itself. “I’m really proud of the overall scope and level of quality in The Cowabunga Collection,” admits Stephen Frost. We spent a lot of time on everything from the presentation to the content found in Turtles’ Lair in order to provide an experience that would excite both long-time fans of TMNT, as well as the casual audience.”

If heroes in a half shell aren’t your thing, you’ll find plenty of other great articles in issue 241 to enjoy, including Ultimate Guides about Sabre Wulf and Cannon Dancer, behind-the-scenes looks at 1080º Snowboarding, Lego Star Wars: The Video Game and Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri, a tribute to Hewson Consultants and much, much more.

