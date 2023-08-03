Normie Osborn is dealing with anger issues (plus Spider-Man) in Red Goblin #7

Marvel's "Summer of Symbiotes" continues with the latest issue of Red Goblin, which sees Normie Osborn coming under fire from his enemies in the Goblin Nation. Just as he's about to kick back and let his symbiote Rascal take control, however, he encounters an even bigger problem: Spider-Man.

The new issue, written by Alex Paknadel and drawn by Jan Bazaldua with Rafael Pimentel, finds the son of Harry Osborn and Liz Allan struggling to control his rage. To be fair to young Normie, a lot has gone wrong recently. His father was killed and now he has to deal with both Miles Morales and the mercenary Crossbones who has him firmly in his sights.

Rascal is a hybrid off-shoot of Carnage, stolen by Dylan Brock and offered to Normie Osborn, who was initially uncertain about bonding with the symbiote. His personality is inquisitive, but also prone to acts of sudden violence. A recent encounter with Cletus Kasady has left Rascal scared, but Normie will need to bring him out of his shell if they are to survive the triple threat of Crossbones, the Goblin Nation and now, seemingly, Spider-Man.

Marvel's official blurb for the new issue reads:

"IN CROSSBONES' CROSSHAIRS! As the new RED GOBLIN, Normie Osborn has tried to do the right thing and in the process, has had to face down small-time criminals and lowlifes. That will leave him poorly prepared for when the bloodthirsty and brutal mercenary CROSSBONES tracks him down, intent on taking both Normie's symbiote AND HIS LIFE!"

Red Goblin #7 is published by Marvel Comics on August 9.

