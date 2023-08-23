If you've ever felt like you were working a shift that would never end, then you'll already have an idea of what life is like in Night Loops' labyrinthine Seaside Hotel, where your final hour from 5am is repeating in an endless time loop.

As seen during the Ones To Play montage at the Future Games Show, Night Loops' monochromatic presentation and brooding synth soundtrack set a sinister tone for this psychological horror adventure. In order to break the cycle and finally see the dawn, you'll need to meet the hotel's unusual guests and enter their dreams, so you can ultimately discover the path to the truth of what's happening in this strange place.

To progress down this route you'll need to collect psychic masks, which can then be worn to possess the powers of the original owners. These may open doors, destroy obstacles, or encourage other guest to talk to you, but you'll have to experiment to see what they do. There are also many puzzles to solve, which are linked directly to the various hotel guests, so you may need to apply the knowledge you've gathered in order to proceed.

It's only by investigating these strange dreamscapes that you can begin to fathom the truth about the hotel and its owner, though with branching storylines and multiple endings there will be repeat playthroughs encouraged to see what fresh details you can uncover.

If you want to explore the Seaside Hotel for yourself then you can download the Night Loops demo on Steam now, with the full release due later in 2023.

