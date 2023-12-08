Celebrate Christmas with the new cooking feature in My Talking Tom Friends and a festive event in My Talking Tom 2

It really is the most wonderful time of the year, especially for players of My Talking Tom Friends and My Talking Tom 2 . Just in time for the holidays, My Talking Tom Friends is getting a suite of new cooking features; while My Talking Tom 2 is gearing up for a special festive event.

Rolled out as a permanent addition to the game, My Talking Tom Friends’ new cooking gameplay will let players cook up a host of recipes – including cookies, pizzas, and a variety of mouthwatering cakes. By simply tapping on the stove in the kitchen area, players will be able to choose from a range of recipes, before preparing, cooking, and customizing their marvelous meals.

Players can then serve their sumptuous snacks to Talking Tom & Friends' cast of cuisine-chomping characters at the dining table – and their cute, hilarious reactions after every bite will let players know how well they did in the kitchen.

And My Talking Tom 2 meanwhile is in-line for a Christmas adventure filled with festive charm. By inviting them to brighten up a tree, craft holiday ornaments, decorate cookies, and, of course, wrap exciting gifts, the My Talking Tom 2 Christmas event will see players working through five stages of fun. They’ll complete tasks, progress through stages, and earn event tokens – the latter of which can be traded for special holiday-themed in-game food, outfits, and accessories.

My Talking Tom Friends' cooking features are live today and here to stay. My Talking Tom 2's special Christmas event is also live today, and runs through to December 31. Fill your life with food and festive fun by downloading My Talking Tom Friends and My Talking Tom 2 for free right now.