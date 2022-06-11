Upcoming Metroidvania title, Being and Becoming, just got a snazzy new gameplay trailer as part of the Future Games Show Powered by Mana.

Developed by Ichtys and published by Critical Reflex, Being and Becoming sees you playing the role of the Lucid Dreamer. It's your task to collect and then consume the souls of the corrupted. But, in a fun and deadly twist, you can then use those corrupted souls as weapons to help you break the world free from a horrible collective dream.

You can summon and direct consumed spirits to fight on your behalf, as well as defend you. Unlocking new weapons, previously wielded by more noble spirits, allow you to weave together chains of attacks, while others will allow you - in classic Metroidvania style - to traverse the environment in new ways.

Interestingly, Being and Becoming's vast world evolves and changes based on the decisions you make. New rooms and pathways will become available too, depending on where you choose to start your adventure. There are also unique mechanics like being able to swap the current half of the room with the next one at the flip of a switch.

It's a stunning pixel art take on the Metroidvania style, with plenty of exciting weaponry such as a sword, spear, staff, and blunderbuss, and a variety of enemies to keep you on your toes. The world is also littered with collectibles to ensure you're willing to poke into ever corner of Being and Becoming's world.

Although Being and Becoming doesn't yet have a release date, the game will be available on PC via Steam when it does arrive. You can wishlist it right now (opens in new tab).

