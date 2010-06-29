Marvel Creates TV Division

Not content with becoming its own movie production company, Marvel now sets its sights on flooding the TV airwaves with self-produced superhero spin-offs

Marvel has set up its own TV division, Marvel Television, to oversee the translation of its comics characters to the small screen, in both live-action and animated formats, according to The Hollywood Reporter . The new division will also be creating direct-to-DVD projects.

Heading up the new division is Jeph Loeb, whose extensive CV in both comics (he written for Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, Hulk, Captain America, Cable, Iron Man, Daredevil, Supergirl and the Avengers among others) and TV (he’s been a producer/writer on Smallville , Lost and Heroes ) suggests he’s the perfect pick for he job. He’s been Eisner Awards for Batman: The Long Halloween and Batman/The Spirit , while his Superman For All Seasons was nominated for another two.

No news yet on what the first projects will be, but with all the major marvel heroes being developed on the big screen, maybe it’s time for a Howard The Duck cartoon more in line with the satirical feel of the original comics rather than the disastrous film?