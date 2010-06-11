Popular

iPhone Game of the Day - Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

By

Capcom make a case for best iPhone game yet in this courtroom drama

Game: Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
Price: %26pound;2.99/$4.99
Size: 90.6MB

What a perfect marriage Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorneyiswith iPhone/iTouch. Not only does Capcom's classic fit the DS-style of presentation(top of the screen shows the story, below is where you interact with it)onto one screen butit features allfive episodes fromtheGBA inall their compellingbeauty.

Above: The crooked Redd White of Bluescorp. See what they've done there?

For the uninitiated, Phoenix Wright is part courtroom action and part detective work as you combine cross-examining witnesses to combing crime scenes for evidence to presentbefore the judge and jury. Sounds boring, but it absolutely isn't. The range of colourful characters and tongue-in-cheek storylines keep proceedings entertaining throughout. Oh, and the occasional boob jiggle animation that the devs shamelessly popped in never fails to raise a, erm, smile.

Above: Wow, this judge is pretty single-minded in his approach to justice

 11th June 2010

Nathan Irvine

Hi, I’m Nathan. You may remember me from such websites as, erm, this one circa 2011. Been hustling in games for over a decade and write for Official PlayStation, Official Xbox, Gamesmaster and more.
