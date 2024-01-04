In defense of Adam Jensen, Deus Ex Human Revolution's misunderstood champion

We never asked for this. The star of this Deus Ex for a new generation was put in a hell of a position, augmented against his will after being attacked and left for dead.

Considering this experience, it’s understandable that the man isn’t going to come across as the most chipper of souls, especially having that much hardware inside him. While he may seem abrasive and sharp in conversation, though, Sarif Industries’ former security person is much deeper than he initially appears. Caught up in a conspiracy, he doesn’t let his life-altering cyberisation get in the way of doing what’s right.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

SUBSCRIBE! (Image credit: Future, Remedy) This feature first appeared in PLAY magazine - Subscribe here to save on the cover price, get exclusive covers, and have it delivered to your door or device every month.

Running around the globe and being caught in an emergent battle between transhuman innovators and purists is something he, well, also didn’t ask for, but after losing more than most, he steps up to the plate to take the powers that be to task, and protect the vulnerable.

This goes further in sequel Mankind Divided, where he barely survives another terrorist attack by anti-augs specifically (and overclocks his systems to match up to the threat). With all that said, he’s strongest when communicating with targets instead of going in all guns blazing (though it’s possible to spec him into a walking, talking tank).

In these segments his personality comes out – regardless of those cybernetic enhancements, it’s the man beneath who shines, and he’s more than capable of talking a disgruntled veteran out of taking hostages against the police, and even talks down the leader of the Augmented Rights Coalition into a peaceful surrender.

We learn that Jensen is a far deeper, smarter, and better realised character than the gravel-voiced stoic figure he can be mistaken for.

This feature first appeared in PLAY magazine - Subscribe here to save on the cover price, get exclusive covers, and have it delivered to your door or device every month.