Imp of the Sun, a 2D platformer inspired by the beautiful country of Peru, got a release date window and a new trailer at the Future Games Show Powered by AMD.

Imp of the Sun is coming to PC via Steam in early 2022, and it's bringing colorful 2D landscapes and platformer gameplay that will certainly challenge you as you, an Imp of the Sun, attempt to bring the sun's power back after it was stolen by the Four Keepers. The Keepers hid the sun in the far corners of the empire, but before it can die out, it creates you and sends you on a journey to reclaim his power.

On that journey you'll travel to the tops of Andean mountains, through Amazonian jungles, and into the darkness of the underworld, enjoying hand-drawn animations that reference all the civilizations tied to Peru.

You'll be able to gain new fire-based powers and abilities as you progress through Imp of the Sun defeating enemies - and eventually coming up against the Keepers themselves. If you defeat the five bosses and return light to the world, you can turn on Eclipse Mode for a second playthrough, and play the entire game shrouded in darkness.

Imp of the Sun is heavily influenced by Peruvian and Andean culture, as you'll see in the artwork and soundtrack. You'll even be able to collect "quipus" which were Peruvian recordings of history and find items that are based on real relics from Andean cultures. It certainly looks like Imp of the Sun is a beautiful love letter to Peru.

Imp of the Sun doesn't have a set release date yet, but expect it in early 2022. Wishlist it now on Steam.