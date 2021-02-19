Hip hop supergroup Czarface reveal their secret origin with comics

The hip hop supergroup Czarface has worn its fondness for Silver Age comic books (specifically Jack Kirby) on its proverbial sleeve since the group's 2013 debut, and now they're making the connection even deeper with a new comic book exploring their origin.

(Image credit: Lamour Supreme (Z2 Comics))

Czarface is partnering with the music-minded comic publisher Z2 Comics for Czarface: A Czar is Born: an original graphic novel written by the group's co-founder Seamus 'Esoteric' Ryan, with art by 'Big Two' artist Ariel Olivetti.

"The chance to bring Czarface to life on this scale is something I'm really amped up about" says Esoteric in the announcement. "What lies ahead, especially in collaboration with the powers of the great Ariel Olivetti, is filled with heavy heroics, vile villainy, and cosmic chaos!"

Esoteric co-founded Czarface back in 2013 with 7L and Inspectah Deck (of the Wu Tang Clan).

"Hero to some, villain to others, Czarface's true origins have remained a mystery...UNTIL NOW!" reads Z2's synopsis for Czarface: A Czar is Born. "Who are the Zarta Ku? And why has their desperate mission brought them to Planet Earth? Meanwhile, Zach and his dog were just a washed up wrestling tag team making ends meet on the comicon circuit when they crossed paths with a woman who will change both their lives forever."

This collaboration came about from a chance meeting in the halls of Marvel Comics' New York City offices. Then-Marvel editor Chris Robinson met Esoteric while he was visiting the offices, and they talked about the hip hop variant covers Robinson had been developing. Fast-forward to now, and Robinson is working at Z2 Comics - who have been publishing an informal line of graphic novels about musicians.

"Meeting Eso in the Marvel offices a few years ago, I could have never guessed we'd be making comics together eventually--let alone a full-length OGN with one of my favorite artists of all time Ariel Olivetti!" says Robinson. "I'm so proud to be part of this creative team and can't wait for everyone reading this to have a copy in their hands!"

Check out a preview of the OGN here:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ariel Olivetti (Z2 Comics)) Czarface: A Czar is Born preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Ariel Olivetti (Z2 Comics)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Ariel Olivetti (Z2 Comics))

Czarface: A Czar is Born goes on sale in August in comic shops, bookstores, and on digital platforms.

Czarface are big fans of Jack Kirby - and so are we! Check out our list of the best Jack Kirby creations in comic books.