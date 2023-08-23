With its fire-swept valleys, magical swords, old-school twin revolvers, and ghastly monsters, Hellsweeper VR asks in all-capital letters: DARE TO DESCEND TO HELL? I mean, I think I am. Tentatively at least.

You see, Hellsweeper VR's latest trailer – aired during the Future Games Show's VR showcase – looks great. But it also looks bloody terrifying. So much so, that while I'd love to slap on a virtual reality headset and travel further south than I ever hoped I'd need to, I'm also petrified of doing so. Which, to Hellsweeper VR's credit, is mission accomplished, right?

As a VR-powered first-person action-combat affair, Hellsweeper VR is the work of Mixed Realms, the same studio who brought us ninja simulator Sairento VR back in 2018. The team's latest venture is distinctly darker in tone, granting players access to this world's fiery depths as an undead immortal whose purpose is to rid hell itself of its demonic souls.

In doing so, you'll harness an array of deadly weapons, rely on powers such as telekinesis, and defy mere mortal physics with wall-runs, backflips, power slides, and even Max Payne-esque twin pistol-blasting bullet time attacks. The footage shared at the Future Games Showcase VR showcase is breakneck as is – just the thought of doing so while fully-immersed via Steam VR at launch (and PS VR 2 and Meta Quest down the line) is enough to make your head spin.

Dare you descend to hell? Make that decision for yourself when Hellsweeper VR lands on September 21, 2023.

