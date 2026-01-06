"This level of control has never existed in a single device before," I can't believe Corsair didn't add this feature to its keyboards years ago

Corsair purchased Elgato eight years ago, but it's only just added that brand's biggest device to its own roster of gaming keyboards. Looking back, the Stream Deck has been languishing with untapped potential - until now.

The macropad, and all its custom plugins, has continued to thrive under Corsair's ownership, and now the brand is finally combining the Stream Deck's benefits with its own keyboards. The Galleon 100 SD has taken to the CES 2026 showfloor this week, a TKL mechanical keyboard with a 12-button Stream Deck baked into the right side.

Corsair Galleon 100 SD | $349.99 at Corsair

The Corsair Galleon 100 SD is already available to buy, but it floats in at a lofty $349.99. That's a tall order, coming in $120 more expensive than the brand's Vanguard keyboard before it. Still, if you're investing in an all-in-one control deck this looks like a strong candidate already. In the US, this one's due to ship from January 29. UK: £309.99 at Corsair

That's the full functionality of a macropad next to your right hand, with full compatibility across the system's bountiful user-generated plugin library, and I can't wait to get it on my desk. After all, this is coming from the makers behind the best gaming keyboard I've tested so far.

(Image credit: Corsair)

On top of those extra clickers, you've also got a full-color display and two scroll dials for extra controls, which likens it more to the Elgato Stream Deck+. That's plenty of space for media information, notifications, and system vitals, all in a seemingly vibrant color display (though that's just going off press images).

I love me a control panel, but never really gelled with the idea of using one in-game. Reaching forward to the stack of buttons under my monitor never felt intuitive, and even bringing it closer to my main controls still felt a little awkward. I mostly use my macropad for system information, launching apps, toggling different settings, and switching hardware profiles.

With per-game controls directly on the board itself, the Corsair Galleon 100 SD has me excited in a way I haven't been for a keyboard in a little while.

For the Galleon to set sail, though, it needs to perform well as a keyboard. Corsair hasn't exactly sat at the top of my roster for its decks over the last few years, but I'm certainly optimistic this time around.