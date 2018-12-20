Get the God of War Collector’s Edition for almost half price ($59.99) and some other mighty GOW deals at BestBuy

BestBuy have some great reductions on three particular God of War items right now that you need to get your hands on. If you’re an enormous God of War fan or know someone who is, then these items - perhaps one in particular - will make for perfect Christmas presents. Along with the standard game, and a figurine (more on those below), BestBuy is currently offering the Collector’s Edition of God of War for just $59.99 - that’s a whopping $50 off and nearly half price.

This edition will get you the game itself and a bunch of digital content, but also a nine-inch statue of Kratos and Atreus, a limited edition SteelBook case, two-inch Huldra brothers carvings, an exclusive lithograph, and a cloth map. Quite a lot, right? It’s a great Collector’s Edition and one definitely worth a look for those yet to the game.

Elsewhere on BestBuy, the standard edition of the game is reduced by $15 to $24.99 and, if you’ve got enough room on your display shelves, the 18-inch Kratos action figure is down by 58 bucks to a tempting $71.99. I’d be quick though - these aren’t likely to stick around.

Remember that God of War is a PlayStation exclusive so be sure to check out our pages for best PS4 bundle deals here, the best PS4 Pro deals here and all the cheap PS4 deals from all around the internet here.