Pathfinder and Warhammer CRPG studio declares support for Stop Killing Games: "Every player deserves lasting access to what they've paid for"

The EU petition drive of the Stop Killing Games campaign is entering its final week, and with 1.4 million signatures in tow, the game industry is taking notice. At least one notable studio is offering its stamp of approval to the movement, as CRPG developer Owlcat Games is encouraging players to show their support.

"We're committed to great experiences — no matter how long it's been since a game's release," Owlcat says in a post on Bluesky, sharing a link to the Stop Killing Games website. "Every player deserves lasting access to what they've paid for. Learn more about the Stop Killing Games initiative and share your thoughts."

Owlcat is known for the Pathfinder RPGs Kingmaker and Wrath of the Righteous, as well as Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. These titles are already offline games available on DRM-free storefronts, so they wouldn't be affected by the Stop Killing Games initiative regardless, but it's notable to see an established studio throw its support behind the movement.

Stop Killing Games got underway in 2024 in the wake of Ubisoft's shutdown of its always-online racing game The Crew. Despite the game's single-player campaign, the server shutdown meant it was completely unplayable even for those who'd previously purchased it. The campaign aims to lobby legislators around the world to force publishers to implement end-of-life plans for similar games to make sure they remain accessible to players.

The biggest branch of Stop Killing Games is now an EU Citizens' Initiative that has garnered 1.4 million signatures, enough to prompt a process that involves a hearing with the European Parliament and the potential recommendation of new laws from the European Commission. This process will get underway once the petition deadline runs out on July 31.

