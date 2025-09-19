FromSoftware finally added an easy button to one of its games: Elden Ring Nightreign will let you de-rank its brutal Deep of Night mode if you decide it's too hard
No one thought it would happen, but it happened. FromSoftware is adding an easy button to one of its notoriously challenging games.
You are not daydreaming, and this isn't fanfiction – no judgement on what tabs you have open, though. It's the gritty truth: Elden Ring Nightreign recently got the atomic-level difficulty mode Deep of Night, which has proven to be simply too destructive, so a new update will allow players to voluntarily demote themselves and make it easier.
This apparent first for FromSoftware rides along with several Deep of Night changes the developer details in a set of patch notes posted September 19. "An issue resulting in your Depth level ranking not increasing after a victory in the Deep of Night mode has been identified," the developer explains. While introducing what it describes as a "temporary fix" to this ranking error, FromSoftware has chosen to make several notable "quality of life" adjustments. The most interesting, I think, is that "new feature to voluntarily decrease your Depth ranking by one level."
In another notable tweak, the Nightreign update – which does not yet have a release date – will give out "rank demotion protection" to players who reach Depth levels 3, 4, and 5, making sure they won't lose a Depth level after facing defeat.
"The rank loss protection will be applied for 1 defeat for Depth level 3," FromSoftware writes, "and 2 defeats for Depth levels 4 & 5. This protection also applies even after reaching these levels again after a Depth level demotion."
"Lets go voluntary derank," one Elden Ring Nightreign player reacts on Reddit. Don't mind if I easy mode.
Elden Ring Nightreign's Deep of Night mode is out today, and it's "high-difficulty" even by FromSoftware standards: new red-tier gear, 3 more relic slots, and uber-buffed enemies.
