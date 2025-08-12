Behold, the unlikely but 95% positively reviewed challenger to Steam's anime horse girl empire: "A roguelite training game where you raise a dragon girl who eats anything"

You've made coffee with catgirls , ran wild with the horsegirls – don't you think it's time you settle down and eat an entire house?

You can in Drapline , "a roguelite training game where you raise a dragon girl who eats anything," says its description on Steam, where it's also been getting 95% positive reviews.

The early access title – with a free demo – seems to offer an alternative to games like equine phenomenon Umamusume , which imagines its animal-schoolgirl hybrids as somewhat sweet, and certainly agreeable, workhorses. Drapline's Divine Dragon protagonist instead seems like she might be both irascible and insatiable.

Your goal is to stop the vaguely (and yet informatively) titled calamity World's Doom from, you know, dooming the world by letting the Divine Dragon eat "anything" and absorb it "into her own power" like a freaked-up Kirby.

"Meat, fish, rocks, iron... no, even lava, mountains, and other people's houses become fine delicacies in her eyes," says Drapline's Steam description. A single run of the roguelite can apparently be completed in about an hour, though your experience might vary based on what Divine Dragon gobbles up.

"The Divine Dragon is a pure being, just born," says Drapline's description. "Depending on how you raise her, her appearance and personality will change over time"

That said, barring the Divine Dragon swallowing any antisocial manifestos or something, it seems that Drapline is overall "good and fun and cool and awesome and neat and neato and sweet and sweeto and wonderful and supper and super awesome and fun and amazing and sublime and inspiring and magnificent and astonishing and…" as one positive review says. Welcome to the dragon age.

