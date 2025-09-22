Hideo Kojima says AI could "play a role" in helping ourselves "truly thrive in the 21st century," though he admits the technology devalues art: "Games and art are no longer considered special"

Hideo Kojima talks about AI like it's bitter medicine – there are some drawbacks, he's aware, but we have to take it if we want to live well.

"We need to educate ourselves on how to live as a new kind of human in this era of information overload. That will be the challenge," Kojima tells The Washington Post in a new interview. "AI may not only provide the information but also play a role in that education.

"Only those who can correctly process the information and make use of these experiences will truly thrive in the 21st century.”

Kojima concludes that "in this convenient everyday life, we must learn new ways of feeling and perceiving," but the example he gives of how AI transforms our instincts seems… concerning. Kojima, who also said in August that he thinks generative AI will establish a distinct, new era of gaming, also complained to the Post that "movies, novels, music, games and art are no longer considered special in the way they once were."

"Even without personal interest or active effort, people can passively enjoy these forms of media as they stream endlessly from the internet," Kojima pronounces ominously. "AI's future involvement will likely accelerate this trend."

But the Death Stranding creator thinks diluting art might be a worthwhile price of spreading it. He explains, "It's true that there are concerns about a future where these once-special experiences of the 20th century are merely consumed," but "in that same century, many people could not access these by their own will and were 'closed off.'" Today, "People can now explore previously forbidden or unknown worlds — ones restricted by country, society, religion, culture or norms," such as AI cats eating rigatoni and stuff.

