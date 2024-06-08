You can jump into the playtest for JPRG SacriFire right now

If you've been waiting for a playtest for upcoming JRPG SacriFire, then we've got good news for you.

As was just announced in the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, SacriFire's playtest is live now to give you a taste of the game ahead of launch. The Future Games Show trailer also does a little bit of the same, as it shows off some of the gameplay, locations, and characters you'll discover when you dive into the playtest demo.

SacriFire is a JRPG that follows Ezekiel Ridan, a soldier training to join the Church of Shoel's elite sect. He's part of the core keeping the underground city of Antioch safe from the demons that have claimed the surface.

However, there's something else going on too, and Ezekiel's about to find himself embroiled in a struggle some thousands of years in the making.

SacriFire features dynamic battles that are part real-time and part turn-based, where you can fight alongside companions as you target individual enemy body parts using the range of weapons the game offers.

Presented via a modern take on the classic pixelart style, SacriFire will let you explore two different worlds - the aforementioned Antioch and the spirit paradise known as Erebus.

If you head on over to SacriFire's Steam page, you can not only wishlist the game ahead of its as-yet-undated launch, but also jump on into that playtest to give the game a whirl for yourself.

