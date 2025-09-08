Elden Ring maestro takes talents to Hollow Knight: Silksong with saxophone controller that goes "doot," immediately puts all our pogo abilities to shame and "doots" to glory

Doot. Doot, doot. Do you hear that? That's the sound of the most elegant Hollow Knight: Silksong platforming known to Man. That's right. It sounds like "doot."

Twitch streamer Dr. Doot performs miracles with his signature saxophone controller – which he previously used to doot-ifully lay waste to Elden Ring boss Malenia – so even Silksong's trickiest environments collapse in the wave of his suave music. A recent clip Dr. Doot posted on Twitter proves it with an example:

Turns out you can get pretty good at platforming in Silksong when you play it with a saxophone. pic.twitter.com/fPjV0mCfxzSeptember 6, 2025

In the video, Dr. Doot easily pogo jumps along a number of red flowers hanging treacherously from vines; a good Hollow Knight: Silksong pogo jump just means stabbing at an object or enemy after air diving, but this combination is technically demanding. Silksong's controls are finicky, and it's difficult to get protagonist Hornet to leap where you want instead of at a sharp angle. Red flowers, in particular, are not her forte – I wouldn't be surprised if they're making some players regret begging for a Silksong release date.

"IHATEYOUIHATEYOUIHATEYOUIHATEYOU," begins one Reddit thread that shows a close-up screenshot of a flower bulb, taunting us with its perfect petals.

"While I am loving the game in general," says another comment on Reddit, "I hate the red flower petal pogo mechanic. It critically relies on you using the pogo dash in the correct direction, which is just SO hard to control." Unless you have a saxophone.

"Turns out you can get pretty good at platforming in Silksong when you play it with a saxophone," Dr. Doot writes on Twitter.

