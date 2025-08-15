New Elden Ring Nightreign Everdark boss is all about balance, so it only seems right the Soulslike community is perfectly split on the fight: "This is what he would've wanted"

Elden Ring Nightreign 's new, enhanced Everdark Sovereign Equilibrious Beast fight is here, and in what's a pretty appropriate turn of events for a foe all about balance, the fanbase is completely divided on him.

The original, base form of Libra, Creature of Night, is one of Nightreign's toughest foes. He's a Madness-based boss – which is already one of the trickier status effects to deal with – not to mention his arsenal of aptly chaotic moves that can easily lay waste to a team if he's not dealt with effectively.

So, how did FromSoftware go about making him even stronger for his Everdark version? As well as giving him a few more tricks up his sleeve like the ability to turn your allies invisible and remove a level from you mid-fight, he's also able to spawn in multiple Condemned – basically, hostile clones of the Nightfarers who can also deal massive damage to you alongside the actual boss, turning it into a gank fight.

Some fans are embracing the chaos this new fight has brought with it. "It's definitely a Madness-themed boss fight. I love him," one player on Reddit writes . "Hate it," another comments , before editing their post: "Edit: love it now."

Another adds : "First boss in a while that got my heart-rate to spike. I don't like gank bosses but this one seems more chaotic than unfair," while one says : "Honestly it's my favorite fight thus far."

Others aren't so convinced. "Not a fan of it. He creates the clones too often," one argues , while another says that it "feels like of all the cool bosses with infinite potential (three fingers, body warping/horror, chaos flame) they went with the most irritating gimmick. It's not that hard but it is kinda repetitive and irritating compared to what could have been done for the most hyped Lord."

Some fall more in the middle, declaring that it's "both way too fun and way too hard." Perhaps that's how more players will feel when we've had more time to get used to the fight.

It'll be interesting to see how players feel about the upcoming Everdark Gladius when he releases, given it'll be an enhanced version of what's currently the easiest Nightlord in the game. For now though, as one player puts it : "Half the community hates Libra, half loves him. This is what he would've wanted."