Faerie Afterlight has its own cute and colorful demo available to play right now via the Virtual Show Floor at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana.

From Indonesian developer Clay Game Studio, this 2D Metroidvania platformer is reminiscent of Ori and the Blind Forest, featuring stunning and stylistic artwork, a great soundtrack, and gameplay that emphasises exploration - all of which you can check out in the demo.

Faerie Afterlight sees you controlling Kimo and Wispy simultaneously to navigate the world of Lumina, retrieving shards of Light to stop the unending darkness. All the exploration and movement is done by Kimo – a lonely creature from the depths of Lumina who just so happens to be incredibly capable at all the running and jumping needed for platforming.

However, Kimo isn’t so lonely anymore as Wispy the fairy follows closely, using their powers to manipulate walls and platforms that help Kimo traverse obstacles. The pair form an inseparable duo on an adventure through the perilous and puzzle-filled terrain of Lumina.

You’ll delve into deep seas, infested caverns, and ghostly cities to retrieve those shards of Light and uncover more of the story. Since this is a Metroidvania-style game, repeated visits to the same areas and thorough exploration are essential in Faerie Afterlight to find every secret, be they small nooks or new passages. It also gives you an excuse to enjoy the vibrant artwork of the game, including its painterly backgrounds, and striking boss designs.

Speaking of bosses, there are quite a few to fight in Faerie Afterlight, and defeating them is your primary method of growing in strength. Kimo can collect body parts from those that they and Wispy defeat, granting unique abilities that allow Kimo to move in new ways to access previously unreachable areas. There’s a giant spider boss whose legs can be taken, allowing Kimo to wall jump, and beetle horns from a big beetle boss that let Kimo dash. But not every creature in Faerie Afterlight is a foe! Some – but not all – of Lumina’s denizens can be befriended to avoid combat and they may even provide some help.

