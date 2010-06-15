E3 2010: Slim 360 for real, shipping now

So all that talk about a slimmer, newer, shinier 360? Totally true, as Microsoft announced the redesigned system at the end of their press conference and boy was it ever shiny. Here’s some of our first images of it:

But the mega-shocker of this announcement was that it is shipping to retailers RIGHT NOW. By the end of the week you can buy the upgraded unit, which comes with a 250GB hard drive and built-in Wi-Fi. They also noted that it launches at $299 and is much quieter. Here’s hoping that it’s less prone to breakdowns too (obligatory red ring mention fulfilled). And lastly,those of uswatching it from our desks got to be filled with rage and envy at the lucky stiffs in the audience, as they all are getting the new system shipped to them for free. Not that we’re jealous or anything.

UPDATE:

Kotakugot their hands on the specs list for this bad boy, so we'll pass it around to you guys.

Touch Sensitive Buttons - turn the Xbox 360 on or off and eject a disc with the swipe of a finger.

Whisper Quiet - Whether you're playing a DVD disc or from the hard drive or navigating the dashboard, with the all-new and much quieter Xbox 360, the only noise you'll hear is your own laughing, cheering and playing.

Wi-Fi - Built-in 802.11n Wi-Fi for fast, easy connection to your friends and entertainment on Xbox LIVE.

Hard Drive - 250GB internal, swappable hard drive for even more storage. To access, remove the bottom panel by pushing the small tab toward the front of the console.

Kinect-ready - Custom Kinect port on the back of the console that directly hooks up to the Kinect sensor for controller-free fun.

USB Slots - Five USB ports, three in the back and two in the front.

Power Supply - Smaller and more efficient. Xbox 360 250GB and Xbox 360 Original power supplies are not interchangeable.

Wireless Controller - The award-winning Xbox 360 Wireless Controller matches the console in all black with color-matched thumbsticks and directional pad with a touch of gloss and chrome to complete the look.

Backward Compatible - Your favorite accessories and games will work with Xbox 360 250GB. Xbox 360 external hard drives and Memory Units are not compatible.

