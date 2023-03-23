Get a closer look at cosmic horror fishing game Dredge, thanks to a new developer presentation from the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

Arriving at a remote island community to replace their missing fisherman, Dredge tasks you with keeping the islanders fed. The more fish you catch, the more money you have to upgrade your ship, and the further from shore you can venture, searching for ever more valuable cargo in a race against the darkness and a battle against the panic that sets in when the sun goes down and the game's Lovecratian influence rears its head.

In their presentation, developer Black Salt Games offered a closer look at the game. Starting out as a washed-up angler on the shores of the mysterious island of Greater Marrow, you'll have to scratch out a living from the seas. Eventually, however, you'll be able to get further afield, and the new video offers a glimpse at some of the bizarre islands (and terrifying creatures) that you'll encounter as you earn the money you'll need to upgrade your craft. The video also leans a little more into what happens at night, as the barrier between reality and nightmare begins to blur.

Already tipped as one of the indie highlights of 2023, Dredge is really not very far away at all, so you'll be able to set sail very soon - the game is set to release on March 30 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam (opens in new tab) and GOG.

