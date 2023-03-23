Distant Bloom passes the good vibes check with ease. This cozy life management game is coming from Ember Trail, the developer behind 2021's excellent sandbox-builder Main Assembly, and we're already sold on the blend of farming, crafting, and exploration which the team is putting together here.

Distant Bloom charges you with venturing out into a forgotten world, restoring it with the power of plants and positivity. And as we learned in The Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, we'll be able to dive into Distant Bloom later this year to experience all of its serene splendor for ourselves.

Publisher Kinda Brave has confirmed that Distant Bloom will launch in 2023 for PC. You can visit the official Steam page above to add it to your wishlist, that way you'll be notified when it receives an official release date later this year. And that's something you'll want to do, because there's something special to the composition of this peaceful management game.

You'll turn a desolate planet into a thriving ecosystem for your scattered crew, with each member of your expedition arriving with a story to tell. You'll reunite the group by harnessing strange alien flora, which you'll not only use to create incredible plant-based structures to expand your resources and exploration opportunities, but be able to steadily build new recipes, tools, and items too – all of which can be used to continue improving your home base.

Naturally, there's a mystery to be solved, a puzzle as to why all the life left this world to begin with; that's something you'll piece together slowly, as you push further into the wilds. With its chill music and adorable art style, inventive management mechanics, and smart use of nature, Distant Bloom is a game we just can't take our eyes off.

