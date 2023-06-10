Fans of 90s-style third-person survival horror will want to check out the new Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle trailer revealed at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel.

The fresh footage gives a teasing glimpse of new H.A.D.E.S. special agent Dalila Reyes as she uncovers the horrors of an advanced experimental research center hiding a dark secret.

This prequel to Daymare: 1998 will see Reyes uncover more about key characters from the previous game, as she makes her way through the depths of a military research center full of monsters and secrets. As Reyes explores she'll encounter new and terrifying creatures to fight, dismember and kill as she battles to reach her goal.

The monsters you'll meet are among some of the most aggressive and toughest you'll have ever encountered. They're intelligent, deadly and no matter how thorough you are in eradicating them, you can never be completely sure you haven't killed them - who know's what new and even more dangerous forms they might come back in?

To help Reyes survive and progress, Daymare: 1994: Sandcastle will include a range of all new secret agent tools. Things like the Frost Grip, a liquid nitrogen fueled glove that will let you unleash a range of freezing punches, ranged attacks and ground pounds to fight back. While there's no end of guns and weapons to battle monsters with, it's a useful tool to have against the horrors.

Then there's the returning D.I.D.. Short for Data Interchange Device, the D.I.D. has been completely revamped to help you quickly manage health, weapons and consumables. While an arm mounted scanner helps you analyse the world around you, piecing together documents, intel and helping you solve the environmental puzzles that block your search for the truth.

If this all-new trailer caught your interest then wishlist the game now ahead of it's August 29 2023 release date and try the free demo to see if you're brave enough for what lies ahead.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.