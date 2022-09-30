Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: The Deadly Green #1 sends a secret cabal on an astral journey

The Great Darkness has been corrupted, and it could lead to the downfall of the entire DC Universe... unless the heroes of Earth-0/Prime manage to stop it.

In Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: The Deadly Green #1, written by Ram V, Alex Paknadel, and Dan Watters, and drawn by Daniel Bayliss, Tom Derenick, George Kambadais, and Brent Peeples, with colors by Matt Herms and letters by Troy Peteri, a large, diverse group of superheroes gather in the dark space beneath the Hall of Justice to form and execute a plan.

(Image credit: DC)

DC has released a preview for the one-shot, which shows Superman (Jon Kent), Nightwing, both Swamp Things, Wondergirl (Yara Flor), Doctor Fate, Raven, John Constantine, Green Lantern (Alan Scott), Jade, and Obsidian gathering to combine their forces to learn the Great Darkness's secrets and hopefully end it for good.

The last time the Great Darkness threatened the DC Universe, in the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, Swamp Thing put it to sleep. Now, that's no longer an option - it's kill or be killed, with the highest possible stakes.

The plan is for Obsidian, Green Lantern, Raven, Constantine, both Swamp Things, and Superman to traverse astral planes to find and stop the Great Darkness, which will involve bringing the Darkness itself into Obsidian, whose power is derived from it. Nightwing, Doctor Fate, Wondergirl, and Jade will stand guard over his body and Scott's, to make sure nothing tries to return from the astral planes with them.

It's a risky plan, but if the heroes can pull it off, it will completely change the course of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, which is ongoing until December. The event will launch a new editorial era for DC known as the Dawn of the DCU, which seems to prominently feature Nightwing.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: The Deadly Green #1 will be available October 4.

