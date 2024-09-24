See how Alex Ross paints Superman in an exclusive clip from upcoming documentary The Legend of Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come is without doubt one of the greatest DC comics stories of all time, and one that made a lasting impact on how fans and creators approach the publisher's core characters. The 1996 Elseworlds series by writer Mark Waid and artist Alex Ross was a mindblowing achievement, both in its depiction of a dark possible future for the DC Universe – one that Waid recently revisited in the pages of Batman/Superman: World's Finest – and with it's stunning art, fully painted by Ross.

Now, a new documentary titled The Legend of Kingdom Come is set to delve into this classic story and its creators with original footage and exclusive interviews from a host of big name comics talent including Waid and Ross, as well as Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, Bill Sienkiewicz, Amanda Conner, Paul Dini and more.

We have an exclusive clip from the new documentary below that explores Ross's process while painting a portrait of the Man of Steel.

"It was my intention with The Legend of Kingdom Come to transcend the boundaries of the comic book world and to make something for all fans of art, pop culture, and the creative process to enjoy," said the film's director Remsy Atassi. "This documentary is a tribute to artistic innovation and the relentless pursuit of storytelling excellence. So, whether you're an avid comic book reader, a lover of fine art, or simply fascinated by the creative journey, it is my hope that the film provides a compelling look at how these larger-than-life heroes are crafted and why they resonate so deeply with audiences worldwide."

Reflecting on the series, Alex Ross said, "As I look back on Kingdom Come, and what has become one of the most important works of my career, I find myself getting overcome with emotion. It was such an exhilarating time for me, one of taking risks and learning through experimentation how to perfect my craft. I am so grateful for all the fans of the comic. With this documentary I hope people can see the joy creating superhero art still brings me and are as excited as I am for the future of visual storytelling."

Mark Waid also described the series as "a high-water mark in my comics career," and said that the experience "will forever be etched in my mind."

The Alex Ross art print that is available via The Legend of Kingdom Come Kickstarter campaign. (Image credit: DC)

The crowdfunding campaign for The Legend of Kingdom Come is live now on Kickstarter, with pledge tiers offering digital downloads of the film, signed Blu-Rays, a 20x30" movie-sized poster, exclusive variant cover comics, and more.

Particularly enticing is the Emerald Edition Blu-Ray at $99, which includes an exclusive sleeve and a bonus trading card set, and will only be available for the first 48 hours of the campaign. A signed fine art print of the above piece of Alex Ross art will also be available for $595 and includes a certificate of authenticity.

