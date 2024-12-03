Justice League Unlimited #1 is the perfect way in to one of the most complicated universes in comics

One of the hardest parts of devising any team-up superhero book is getting new readers up to speed. Who are all of these people? Why are they all hanging out together? How do you balance them all in a satisfying way that doesn't lead to the conclusion of "Well, we'll just let Batman handle things, I guess."

As such, big team-ups often make weird entry points for fans, especially in the case of the Justice League, a team that not only has an immense mythology but has experienced a procession of pseudo-reboots over the past few decades. Luckily, the recently-launched Justice League Unlimited is an antidote for these concerns and is a great starting point for JL newcomers.

This is perhaps a little surprising because Justice League Unlimited's hook (like the stellar animated series of the same name from the early '00s) is "Hey, now EVERYONE is here." From the C-list teams to DC's main hero trinity, Justice League Unlimited is a look into a one-stop-shop of heroism. On paper, it does sound like a complicated mess and in the course of reading the first issue, one finds a number of opportunities where things could get bogged down in exposition, but writer Mark Waid quickly dispenses everything you need to know courtesy of a breathless lecture from the Flash. The Fastest Man Alive delivers a crash course in the last few big DC storylines (notably Absolute Power) before pushing you into the now.

It's aided by the fact that Flash's DC CliffsNotes are being delivered to an actual character as opposed to monologuing to the reader. "New" hero Air Wave is being given a quick tour around the Watchtower, which allows the audience to be put into someone else's shoes. This in itself is nothing new – there's a reason that so many X-Men series have started with a kid like Jubilee learning the ropes – but it works to create an emotional attachment that wouldn't be there if this was simply Justice League 101. Air Wave appears to be in awe of these heroes, which means that by the time Superman confidently tells a foe that "the Justice League is now the largest, most powerful force for good in the universe," you fully believe him.

Justice League Unlimited also wastes no time in throwing you into the physical action. As the Flash explains the "what" and "why" of the team, various groups of heroes bound past him, directed by Red Tornado's "mission control" orders. Superman, Wonder Woman and a handful of others are sent to South Africa to handle some earth-scorching mechanical titans led by a group called "Inferno," while Batman and Blue Beetle head to Costa Rica to investigate reports of child-kidnapping creatures. It's a fun "show, don't tell" approach to getting a reader comfortable with character and group dynamics, which is where artist Dan Mora comes especially in handy. Mora does more with a silent Bat-grimace or desperate Star Sapphire expression than a dozen pages of tired inner thoughts.

Justice League Unlimited isn't a reboot. Instead, it's a Justice League comeback tale after a series of devastating events left the various members with no choice but to rally together again and really put their backs into it this time. The energy is infectious, even if you are new and maybe left a little confused by some of the lingering plot details from storylines past (There's one "Oooh, what's the deal with that big door?" panel). And that eagerness to carry you along with it might be the book's strongest aspect overall. It wants you to be excited about the concept of a Justice League. It wants you to be enthralled by the idea of these heroes working together for the common good. Even with a title as seemingly eternal as Justice League, in a world where franchises from across pop culture exhaust themselves in their attempts to blend their disparate toy boxes, Justice League Unlimited's first issue makes a good case for why you should be interested. In re-energizing the in-universe Justice League, it re-energizes the real-world Justice League reader.

Only time will tell where this story goes, and the first issue makes it clear that we have a ton of twists in store. The "Unlimited" title seems to dictate that the possibilities are endless and that characters and situations are free to be pulled from all corners of the DC Comics pantheon. That's certainly an alluring notion to the veteran fan, one that has seen what this title typically has to offer and is eager for more and different. It's an overhaul in the form of expansion.

But what if one of those possibilities is thrilling simplicity? Because Justice League Unlimited's debut issue thrives most when we get caught up with the team and pulled along with them on globe-trotting adventures to protect humanity. It's one thing to diligently read about the amalgamation of many different heroes, each with their own eventful backstories and comic book histories. But it's another to be swept up by them and see their potential as a unit of icons. First time Justice League readers, never fear. Justice League Unlimited doesn't just show you a situation where the world is at stake. It reminds you of why it's worth saving.

Justice League Unlimited #1 is out now from DC.

