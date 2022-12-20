Boy Thunder's true identity may signal a dark future for the DC Universe

The mystery of Superman's long lost sidekick David Nikela AKA Boy Thunder is finally revealed in December 20's Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10 from writer Mark Waid, artists Dan Mora and Jordie Bellair, and letterer Steve Wands. And though the answer is teased right on the cover of the follow up issue, it's still a shocking reveal for longtime DC fans with an eye for DC history.

Spoilers ahead for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10

a page from Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10 (Image credit: DC)

We'll cut right to the chase: Boy Thunder is in fact a teen version of Magog, the brutal anti-hero whose murder of the Joker in the story Kingdom Come incites the rest of the epic tale, which was also written by Mark Waid and co-created by painter Alex Ross.

Once the clues are all lined up, David's identity seems obvious, from his energy-manipulating powers, to his relationship with Superman, and his kidnapping by the Joker which sets up his later hatred of the villain.

But the fact that Boy Thunder is actually Magog doesn't mean that the core DC Universe is now destined to lead to the dark future of Kingdom Come, where older classic heroes fight against a more bloodthirsty generation of younger heroes.

"I haven’t decided yet," Waid tells Newsarama when asked if we're looking at the rise of the specific Kingdom Come version of Magog, or something else, specifically confirming that Boy Thunder's home reality is not that of Kingdom Come, which has been designated Earth-22.

a page from Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10 (Image credit: DC)

"But at some point, Superman does have to find David again, because—as he himself puts it—while he’s forced to mislead people sometimes with his secret identity, Superman never lies. And he promised he'd find David," Waid continues.

Whichever way the story goes, Waid himself doesn't seem to be too keen on revisiting Kingdom Come directly.

"That is a terrifying proposition," Waid jokes. "I can hit certain notes on that keyboard, like the Magog reveal, but if I were to sit down and try to play a whole new concerto, all I’d be doing is setting myself up for refrains of 'His older stuff was better'."

Still, when talking about his other current DC title Batman Vs. Robin, Waid states that he's got more Magog in the works.

"He will not [appear in the upcoming Lazarus Planet event]," Waid states. "But that doesn't mean I'm done with him."

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #11 goes on sale January 17.

