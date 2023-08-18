Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and all of DC's November comics revealed

DC is cooling off the summer heat with the wintery goodness of the publisher's full November 2023 solicitations, which include the surprise holiday gift of DC's solicits for the first week of December as well.

There are more than a few notable stories coming up for DC in November and early December - including multiple Batman-centric stories.

For starters, there's writer Jason Aaron's return to the mainstream DC Universe for Batman: Off-World alongside artist Doug Mahnke and colorist Mike Spicer. The story takes Batman into space for his first interstellar solo adventure since the sci-fi heavy days of the Golden Age.

Then, if that's not enough, DC is also setting up a bit of a Christmas caper with Batman - Santa Claus: Silent Knight, which is one of the better puns the publisher has pulled off lately. In the four issue limited series, Santa Claus will enlist the help of his "former student" Batman (how's that for a bombshell?) to right a wrong that is holding up the holiday season in Gotham City.

And if that's not enough, DC has another holiday pun up its sleeve in 'Twas the 'Mite Before Christmas, another punny holiday special that focuses on Bat-Mite, the infamous interdimensional imp who loves Batman a little too much.

But that's just scratching the surface, so read on for some of the biggest highlights from DC's November 2023 solicitations followed by everything else that DC is coming out with. If you're looking for more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent solicits here on our solicitations tab.

Editor's Note Editor's Note Will Salmon Comics Editor DC is determined to make us think about Christmas, but I'm not having it! It's not even really Fall yet. Still, at least we're getting an early look at some of the treats we have to look forward to later in the year.

It's a big month for Bat-related titles. Top of the list is Jason Aaron's long-awaited return to DC with Off-World, but there's also another series of Batman '89, penned by Sam Hamm, the screenwriter behind the first Tim Burton Bat-flick. Then there's Outsiders, which promises a unique look at the multiverse as Kate Kane and chums investigate the nooks and crannies of DC history.

This month also features the start of the Titans: Beast World - the super-team's first crossover event. I'm particularly intrigued by the Waller Rising spinoff to see how everyone's favorite agent will be taking advantage of the situation.

Alright, fine, I'll make one concession to the (vaguely) impending holiday season: DC's 'Twas The 'Mite Before Christmas looks like a stuffed stocking-full of fun. Now I'm heading back to August. See you next month.

Upcoming DC Comics October 2023: Spotlight

BATMAN: OFF-WORLD #1

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE

Variant cover by LEIRIX

Variant cover by DAVID FINCH

1:25 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

1:50 variant cover by PETE WOODS

1:100 variant cover by DOUG MAHNKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

A routine night in Gotham City for a young Batman proves to be anything but routine when the crime-fighter is confronted with a sort of foe he’s never faced before—one from beyond the stars! A universe of possible alien

threats leads Batman to make a daring decision—to venture alone into the far reaches of the cosmos for the very first time, where the Dark Knight will face the fight of his life!

Superstar writer Jason Aaron delivers his first Batman story ever, partnered with blockbuster artist Doug Mahnke for a unique, brutal tale!

TITANS: BEAST WORLD #1

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Variant covers by BJORN BARENDS, BRUNO REDONDO, and STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

Lenticular variant cover ($7.99 US)

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

Clawing its way out of the pages of Titans comes an unprecedented threat to the DC Universe. Superman, Wonder Woman, Starfire --all are powerless to stop the Necrostar from ending all life on Earth. The only hero who can save the world is…Beast Boy?!

With Nightwing, Raven, Cyborg, and the Titans beside him, can Garfield Logan rise to battle an ancient evil? What will Amanda Waller do to take advantage of the situation as millions of people are changed into rampaging creatures? Can humanity survive all-powerful heroes and villains transformed into ferocious beasts?

Friends will fall. Heroes will rise. And nothing will ever be the same again. Earth is about to become…Beast World.

DC proudly presents the Titans' first crossover as the world's premier superhero team, with universe-shattering repercussions. Brought to you by the all-star creative team of writer Tom Taylor and artist Ivan Reis, this story promises to be an epic one that sets the stage for what's to come for the DCU!

OUTSIDERS #1

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by ROBERT CAREY

Cover by ROGER CRUZ

Variant cover by JOHN CASSADAY

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:50 variant cover by ROGER CRUZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/14/23

“Never the End.”

A universe of secrets is about to come to light.

Batman protects Gotham City from evil. Batman Inc. protects the rest of the known world. But what of the unknown world? What of the ancient evils in hidden tombs and forgotten tragedies from a magic-and-mad-sciencefueled super-heroic century? Using his fortune, Luke Fox launches a new organization dedicated to shining light into the world’s darkest corners.

His first recruit: Kate Kane, the Batwoman—who will re-embrace her military background to protect Luke’s dream and encounter every bit of strangeness the DCU has to offer. And just wait until you meet the Third Man…or learn what universe-shattering secret they’ve discovered buried under Antarctica. Outsiders is the return of comic book archaeology, digging into all the forgotten corners of DC’s history to preserve, record, and better understand the true nature of the DC Multiverse…and the forgotten stories that make up its fabric.

SPEED FORCE #1

Written by JARRETT WILLIAMS

Art and cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Variant cover by LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/14/23

Wallace West and Avery Ho: the young speedsters have been Teen Titans, Justice Leaguers, and above all, members of the Flash Family. As they become aware of mysterious changes happening to the Speed Force, they race to Keystone City, where they encounter old friends, new threats, and a chance to forge their own paths. Spinning out of the pages of The Flash, the team of Jarrett Williams (Super Pro K.O., Rick & Morty) and Daniele Di Nicuolo (Nightwing, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), bring the next generation of Speedsters into the Dawn of DC!

BATMAN – SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT #1

Written by JEFF PARKER

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:25 variant cover by TONY SHASTEEN

1:50 variant cover by DAN MORA

Rub and Smell variant cover by BEN OLIVER ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23

SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN!

The four-part crossover event of a generation begins when a not-so-jolly St. Nick hits Gotham City to investigate a brutal crime in the days leading up to Christmas…What manner of man or beast could have committed such atrocities?! With the help of his former student, Batman, Santa will team up with the heroes of the DC Universe to right this wrong—or the world wakes up to coal in their stockings! A brutal, two-fisted holiday tale of hope, wonder, and monster hunting is the perfect treat to ring in the holidays—it’s Claus in canon!

DC October 2023 Comic Books

TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR: METROPOLIS #1

Written by NICOLE MAINES, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, ZIPPORAH SMITH, and DAN JURGENS

Art by MAX RAYNOR, ANTHONY MARQUES, and EDWIN GALMON

Cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant covers by CLAYTON HENRY and CULLY HAMNER

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23

As the ramifications of the Titans’ battle with Starro reverberate across the globe, Metropolis is hit with an unexpected surge of electricity from…is that—? No. It can’t be. Livewire? BUT SHE’S A—A—okay you’re going to have to read this one to believe it. Meanwhile, Supergirl and Dreamer take on the terror of the Flamebird, Power Girl is no longer, and amid the chaos a threat continues to grow on the horizon. All signs point to a major new shift in the world of Superman in Beast World Tour: Metropolis!

TITANS: BEAST WORLD: WALLER RISING #1

Written by CHUCK BROWN

Art and cover by KERON GRANT

Variant covers by CLAYTON HENRY and JERRY GAYLORD

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23

The Kingdom, a mystical and metaphysical realm, sits at the nexus of the Parliaments. A formidable new adversary, Dr. Hate, emerges with intentions to corrupt both the Kingdom and the Parliament of the Red in the pursuit of chaos. Batwing, Vixen, Val-Zod Superman, and Black Manta are thrust together in a desperate fight for survival. They must learn to cooperate to thwart Dr. Hate’s destructive plans before The Wicked Entity can devastate this unique plane, which represents a collective consciousness. This consciousness unifies the Red, Green, Rot, Clear, Melt, Metal, and Grey into a harmonious realm of peace. In their struggle against Dr. Hate, these heroes and villains also face the task of unraveling how Amanda Waller’s rise is entwined with the ongoing crisis. The saga features guest appearances from Nubia, Dr. Mist, Red Tornado, Dead Eye, and more!

TITANS #5

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant covers by JEN BARTEL and JORGE CORONA

1:25 variant cover by GERALD PAREL

1:50 variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

DC Holiday Card Special Edition variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN ($5.99 US)

Artist Spotlight variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

The Titans are going green! As the team desperately attempts to heal the Borneo rainforest, they reach out to the only avatar that can help…Swamp Thing! Will the peaceful yet powerful giant be enough to stand up to the forces of evil? Or will the new and improved Demolition Crew wreck them all?

TITANS: BEAST WORLD: EVOLUTION #1

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, BOB HANEY, and LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by GEORGE PEREZ, BILL MOLNO, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Cover by BRAD WALKER

$7.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 11/21/23

Tales of the Greatest Titan, Revealed!

It’s not easy being green, but Garfield Logan has made the best of it. After contracting a rare disease as a child, he underwent an experimental genetic treatment that granted him the incredible ability to shape-shift into any animal at will. As Beast Boy, Gar has saved the world as a member of the Titans more times than he can count…but soon he could be the one to destroy it all!

See where it all began in this special one-shot collecting Teen Titans #5, Tales of the New Teen Titans #3, and a story from Action Comics #1051. Each reveals a piece of Beast Boy’s past that could hold the key to saving the future!

BATMAN ’89: ECHOES #1

Written by SAM HAMM

Art and cover by JOE QUINONES

Variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:25 variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

1:50 variant cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Blank sketch variant

McFarlane Action Figure variant

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts! After Harvey Dent’s crusade against Gotham and Batman, the Caped Crusader has disappeared without a trace. In his place, ordinary citizens have taken to the streets to root out crime. As innocents get hurt, the question on everyone’s mind is the same: Where is Batman? Sam Hamm, screenwriter of the 1989 Batman movie, and Joe Quinones reunite for another tale in Gotham!

SUPERMAN ’78: THE METAL CURTAIN #1

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

Variant cover by WILFREDO TORRES

1:25 variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

1:50 variant cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Blank sketch variant

McFarlane Action Figure variant

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/7/23

When the planet Krypton exploded, its last son was rocketed across the cosmos and came to settle in a small town in Kansas. But what else came with him, and what if a piece of his home landed somewhere we never knew about? As Superman has become a symbol of strength and pride for America, the Soviet Union looks to crush that image with a creation of their own, built by their own might and forged by their own power! Robert Venditti returns to the Man of Steel with new artist Gavin Guidry!

SUPERMAN ’78: THE METAL CURTAIN #2

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

Variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

1:25 variant cover by MAX DUNBAR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23

Superman brings Lois to the Fortress of Solitude for a private interview. Meanwhile, the Russians launch their first assault with their mighty Metallo in hopes of drawing the Man of Steel out into the open. Witness as the power of the people breaks Superman!

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #2

Written by BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover by DREW JOHNSON

Connecting variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:50 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

Legendary’s Monsterverse has been unleashed on the DC Universe, and cities are threatened across the globe! From Metropolis to Gotham City to Themyscira, the Justice League scrambles to protect the citizens from these raging titans! What role has the Legion of Doom played in all this monster madness, and how will the tide of battle change…when a hero falls?!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1076

Written by RAM V

Art by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backups written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by LIAM SHARP and CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant cover by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

1:25 variant cover by LIAM SHARP

1:50 variant cover by EVAN CAGLE

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/31/23

“Batman: Outlaw,” the five-part biweekly Detective Comics event, starts here!

Batman, now under the control of an Azmer demon, is to be publicly hanged to atone for his crimes! With both the city and the Dark Knight under the Orghams' spell, it's a lawless land, and with the Bat-Family out of the picture after the events of “The Gotham War,” who will help him? It's up to the ragtag group of Batman's greatest allies, and enemies, to steal him from the gallows before it's too late!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1077

Written by RAM V

Art by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by TBD

Variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by LIAM SHARP

1:50 variant cover by EVAN CAGLE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/14/23

Part two of five in “Batman: Outlaw”—the biweekly Detective Comics event!

Hang the Bat! The sun sets on the horizon, casting long shadows of justice as the Batman, under the possession of an Azmer, takes his long walk down to the gallows in front of a hypnotized Gotham, and it's up to the best cat burglar around to save him! But this town may not be big enough for the both of them, especially with Selina on bad terms with Batman. “Batman: Outlaw” part two of five in the biweekly Detective Comics event continues here!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1078

Written by RAM V

Art by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by TBD

Variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

1:25 variant cover by LIAM SHARP

1:50 variant cover by EVAN CAGLE

McFarlane Action Figure variant

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

Part three of five in “Batman: Outlaw”—the biweekly Detective Comics event!

Under the scorching Gotham sun, a showdown at high noon will determine who walks away…and who's carried away. Catwoman finds out that someone within her heist crew has been a mole this whole time, feeding information to the Orghams! Who among the team could be the traitor?

BATMAN #139

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

Variant cover by FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:50 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Artist Spotlight variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

McFarlane Action Figure variant

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/7/23

Following the cataclysmic events of “The Gotham War,” Batman finds himself completely isolated from his family,

struggling to keep the rage of Zur in check. But he can’t stop, because he’s out there, haunting the city, taunting the Dark Knight: The Joker. And the new Batman is ready to stop him once and for all. “Mindbomb” begins!

BATMAN #140

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Variant cover by FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:50 variant cover by TIRSO CONS

DC Holiday Card Special Edition variant cover by DAN MORA ($6.99 US)

Santa variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23

It’s Batman versus The Joker in their most brutal fight of all time. But wait…Batman is also battling a legion of himself! What has Zur done? And who will walk away? The brutal “Mindbomb” continues!

NIGHTWING #108

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by STEPHEN BYRNE

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Backup written by MICHAEL CONRAD

Backup art by SERG ACUNA

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUNA

Artist Spotlight variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

Amid Nightwing’s investigation of the mystery behind the secret society called the Hold and their connection to the origin of Blüdhaven, Dick runs into his old flame Bea Bennett! Is Bea back to confront Nightwing for some closure, or is she somehow related to the secret pirate society?

CATWOMAN #59

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by STEFFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by TIRSO CONS

Variant cover by NICO LEON

1:25 variant cover by DANI

1:50 variant cover by NICO LEON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

“Nine Lives” part one.

The Catwoman we know has vanished. Selina Kyle is gone. She’s no longer Gotham’s fugitive—she’s its ghost.

After the events of “The Gotham War,” Selina leaves the city a forever-changed woman with a plan: nine deadly missions, each one set aside for their certain lethality—only possible for a cat with nine lives.

POISON IVY #16

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:25 variant cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

1:50 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Artist Spotlight variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/7/23

As Ivy recovers from her latest bout, her thoughts are strangely drawn to a person whose life she ruined. It’s time to meet Chuck: an absolutely ordinary, everyday family man who is about to discover he has a higher calling in life.

POISON IVY #17

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by TERRY DODSON

1:25 variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

1:50 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

DC Holiday Card Special Edition variant cover by TRUNG LE NGUYEN ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23

The victims of Ivy’s parasitic contagion have begun to converge. As the clock begins to tick down to an explosive confrontation between Pamela Isley’s past and present, the verdant villain finds herself embroiled in a life-and-death battle to survive. And what’s more, her deceased friends aren’t the only ones creeping through Slaughter Swamp.

BIRDS OF PREY #3

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant covers by CHRIS BACHALO and W. SCOTT FORBES

1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:50 variant cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/7/23

The covert first mission of the re-formed Birds of Prey has established their beachhead…in Themyscira! What could be so important to Black Canary that she’d risk the wrath of the greatest warriors on Earth?!

BIRDS OF PREY #4

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant covers by CHRIS BACHALO and JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

1:50 variant cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom variant cover by SUN KHAMUNAKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23

Chaos reigns as the first mission for the Birds of Prey has (unsurprisingly) gone sideways. Even with the collective battle prowess of her hand-picked team, did Black Canary bring enough firepower to fight their way off Themyscira?!

HARLEY QUINN #34

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by SWEENEY BOO

Backup written by GRACE ELLIS

Backup art by STEVE LIEBER

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by JESSICA FONG

1:50 variant cover by ERICA HENDERSON

DC Holiday Card Special Edition variant cover by ARTGERM ($6.99 US)

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

Cleanup on aisle Earth-0! As if playing detective fer my own murder ain’t bad enough, now I’m also on janitorial and princess-babysitter duty?! I just can’t seem ta catch a dang ol’ break! Hopefully I can mop up some clues along the way and get to the bottom of who’s been out fer my precious clown blood!

Plus, my childhood best friends Grace Ellis and Steve Lieber recount the true story of th’ time I got trapped inside of…a comic book!

THE PENGUIN #4

Written by TOM KING

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by ARIST DEYN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

Oswald Cobblepot’s plan to return to Gotham City is about to be executed, but he’s going to need one last, key piece…and only a beautiful face from his past can provide it. Enter the femme fatale, Lisa St. Claire.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #3

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

1:50 variant cover by SUKESHA RAY

1:100 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

McFarlane Action Figure variant

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/14/23

White Rabbit is a key witness in uncovering Gotham’s newest criminal mastermind, and Batman and Robin realize the only way to keep her safe is to break her out of Arkham Tower! But Damian still has homework to deal with!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #7

Written by GUILLEM MARCH, KYLE STARKS, GABRIELE HARDMAN, and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by GUILLEM MARCH, FERNANDO PASARIN, GABRIELE HARDMAN, and MATTEO SCALERA

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by JIM CHEUNG and GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

The brutal and action-packed Batman tale “Back to Year One” by Guillem March takes a shocking turn! In part one of “Wild Dog: Here Comes Trouble!,” writer Kyle Starks (I Hate This Place, Peacemaker Tries Hard!) and artist Fernando Pasarin (The Flash) begin the tale of a super-villain moving to the Quad Cities thinking it’ll lead to an easier life of crime—until they meet Wild Dog! Eisner-nominated Gabriel Hardman tells a definitive Aquaman tale! Plus, Matthew Rosenberg and Matteo Scalera bring their incredible talent to Batman Black & White!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #21

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by BRYAN HITCH

1:25 variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

1:50 variant cover by MIRKO COLAK

DC Holiday Card Special Edition variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG ($5.99 US)

McFarlane Action Figure variant

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

Superman and Batman, having followed Boy Thunder to Kingdom Come, find themselves and that world on a path to an apocalyptic future. Can the World’s Finest team prevent the transformation of Boy Thunder into the villainous Magog, or is his fate sealed?

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-GOTHIC #5

Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art and cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

As Neo-Gotham above falls under the unstoppable shadow of Donovan Lumos’s City of Light, Batman faces down the monster that lives in Gotham’s heart: the Garden! With the combined powers of Swamp Thing, Poison Ivy, and Black Orchid, the Garden’s motivations are finally revealed…as is the tragic figure that lives at its center. Has Batman gone so far into the darkness that he can never return? Is it time for Terry McGinnis to join Bruce Wayne in the Garden’s endless embrace?

THE FLASH #3

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art and cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Variant covers by MIKE DEODATO JR. and RAMON PEREZ

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:50 variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

After the arrival of the Stillness last issue, the alien speedsters begin traveling around the world, with Max Mercury watching their every move. Meanwhile, Wally encounters another former foe who’s gotten a major upgrade—the Folding Man—while entering a new location beyond time called the Gallery…what hidden truths does this place hold for the Flash?

AMAZONS ATTACK #2

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant cover by DANI

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

As rumors of the Amazons’ “true” nature spread far and wide, our heroes take Manhattan! Turns out the Big Apple isn’t the only apple to worry about as fruits from the Goddess of Discord enter the scene and poison the minds of men. Will our ragtag group of Amazons ever be able to find shelter from the cruel world that prays for their downfall?

WONDER WOMAN #3

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by JIM LEE and JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

1:25 variant cover by BILQUIS EVELY

1:50 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Artist Spotlight variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

McFarlane Action Figure variant

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

The Lasso of Lies’ true power is revealed as the Sovereign continues his campaign against Wonder Woman! Could one unsuspecting soldier be the key to defeating our hero? Find out as Diana uses her own lasso in search of the truth about the Amazon massacre.

Plus, the return of Trinity! Wonder Woman’s daughter makes her backup story debut in the first of many awe-inspiring adventures from the future.

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #9

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant cover by TONY HARRIS

1:25 variant cover by DAMION SCOTT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

The JSA scour Europe on the hunt for Ruby, the daughter of the Red Lantern! But can they catch up to her before she burns the Earth in search of her father?

JAY GARRICK: THE FLASH #2

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

1:25 variant cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

Judy’s physicals are all coming back good and clear, which means only one thing: mall day with Stargirl! But when a foe from the 1940s crashes the party, Jay rushes in to save the day, much to his daughter’s chagrin!

ALAN SCOTT: THE GREEN LANTERN #2

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by CIAN TORMEY

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

1:25 variant cover by STEPHEN BYRNE

McFarlane Action Figure variant

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

Alan’s search for the killer framing him continues! But why are the murder victims people from Alan’s past, and how does this connect to his brief stint in Arkham Asylum?!

WESLEY DODDS: THE SANDMAN #2

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

1:25 variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/14/23

Wesley’s journal of deadly gases is out there in the city, in the hands of a villain who knows he’s the Sandman! Can Wesley solve the mystery of who broke into his home before these noxious weapons are unleashed on the world, or is Sandman fated to fade away into the mists?

SUPERMAN #8

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO and JOHN GIANG

1:25 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

1:50 variant cover by ALEX SAVIUK

DC Holiday Card Special Edition variant cover by JIM LEE ($6.99 US)

Artist Spotlight variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

Powerless!

Superman versus the Chained concludes! One of the biggest battles Metropolis has ever witnessed comes down to Superman doing the unthinkable and sacrificing his powers to stop the Chained. How does that impact Lex Luthor’s plans…or is Lex too busy dealing with the shocking return of his mother in Superman #850?!

SUPERMAN: LOST #8

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art and cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

Variant cover by LEE WEEKS

1:25 variant cover by DENYS COWAN and JOHN STANISCI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/14/23

Superman experiences a breakthrough on his path to recovery with the help of Supergirl, as the Els bond over being survivors living with the guilt of leaving behind doomed planets. Meanwhile, Lois attempts to outsmart Lex Luthor to save herself and Clark!

ACTION COMICS #1059

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, GENE LUEN YANG, and DAN PARENT

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant covers by JORGE JIMENEZ and CARLA COHEN

1:25 variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

1:50 variant cover by FRANCESCO TOMASELLI

Artist Spotlight variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

As the forces of Norah Stone’s Blue Earth take control of Metropolis, Superman dusts off his Warworld weapons and armors up alongside Steel to take their city back! Can even the House of El defeat this potent new threat? Meanwhile, the shocking true identities of Norah Stone’s mysterious family are revealed, building to a battle royale for the ages! A pivotal issue not to be missed!

PLUS: The conclusion to Gene Luen Yang and Viktor Bogdanovic’s “New Super-Man of Metropolis”, and Dan Parent (Kevin Keller) explores the world of Jon Kent like never before!

POWER GIRL #3

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant covers by RAHZZAH and GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by BABS TARR

1:50 variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

Looking for answers, Power Girl heads to Superman’s Fortress of Solitude to study up on the mysterious Kryptonian virus sensation sweeping the nation. Turns out…she’s not alone! Something is lurking in the shadows of the Man of Steel’s most secret of headquarters, and it won’t stop its hunt until it’s the last one standing!

GREEN LANTERN #5

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and PETER J. TOMASI

Art by XERMANICO and DAVID LAFUENTE

Cover by XERMANICO

Variant cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER

1:25 variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

1:50 variant cover by FRANCESCO TOMASELLI

Artist Spotlight variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/14/23

The Rage of Thaal Sinestro!

Sinestro has seized control of Ferris Air! As the rage builds to cataclysmic levels within Hal Jordan’s most vicious adversary, the power of the Red Lantern ring has turned Sinestro’s wrath into a planetwide fury! Hal’s only hope? To break United Planets law and lure the villain out into the final frontier…

Then, in “Rise of the Sinson: Part Two”, Sinson’s plan becomes clear: to claim his legacy, he must seek out his father…and face him in combat! The march toward Sinister Sons continues in this epic prequel installment!

GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #3

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by MONTOS

Variant cover by RAHZZAH

1:25 variant cover by MIRKO COLAK

1:50 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

John Stewart has had his first battle with a deadly new adversary and is infected by the Radiant Dead! Will his powers help slow the spread of this supernatural contagion, or are they transforming him into the most terrifying

host imaginable? And who is the powerful young Green Lantern from within the Multiverse, Lantern Shepherd?

SHAZAM! #5

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by RICCARDO FEDERICI and CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by RAMON PEREZ

1:50 variant cover by AL BARRIONUEVO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/7/23

The Captain's battle against the forces of the Moon Emperor may orbit the absurd…but it's full of action that will leave you…Apollo? (You can create your own moon pun for the end there, kids.) Mary Marvel joins the fray, the Shazam Family faces the Gods, and a devastating betrayal awaits you in this issue!

SHAZAM! #6

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by JOHN TIMMS and CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:50 variant cover by DAVE WILKINS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23

“Meet the Captain!” reaches its action-packed finale when Billy is forced to battle the very six gods who give him his magic abilities—a fight he can’t possibly hope to win! Once the dust settles…who will possess the power of Shazam?

PLUS: The interdimensional imp Bat-Mite has come to Fawcett City and he’s brought his cousin with him: the Captain’s biggest fan! Meet Shazamite! Then flee in terror before the entire city turns upside down!

BLUE BEETLE #3

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Spanish-language art and cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Variant cover by MIKEL JANIN

1:25 variant cover by JUNI BA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/7/23

After the recent attack, Jaime turns to the one person he knows who can decipher the mystical runes left by the Blood Scarab: Traci 13! Can these exes work together and piece together the secret history of Khaji Da?!

BLUE BEETLE #4

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Spanish-language art and cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by FICO OSSIO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23

Things start to come together after Jaime’s recent trip to the tomb of Pharaoh Kha-Ef-Re, the place where Dan Garrett originally found Khaji Da! What does the Blood Scarab need Khaji for, and what does this mean for Jaime Reyes?!

FIRE & ICE: WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #3

Written by JOANNE STARER

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by TERRY DODSON

Variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

1:25 variant cover by JOELLE JONES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/7/23

Jimmy Olsen comes to town with his ear to the ground for a Daily Planet scoop, and Fire and Ice have a beauty salon full of ex-villains that Fire’s certain they can rehabilitate (in fabulous reality- show fashion, no less!) and Ice is desperate to hide. But if they’re gonna make it through the day without Big Blue swinging back through Smallville to clean up their mess, Fire and Ice will have to look past the growing chasm between them and work together to sell Superman’s pal the story of a lifetime.

FIRE & ICE: WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #4

Written by JOANNE STARER

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by TERRY DODSON

Variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by OSCAR VEGA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23

Ice’s worst fears about Fire’s antics are confirmed when a horrifying revelation comes to light, and whatever trust they’d tentatively rebuilt crumbles to dust. And despite Martha Kent’s best attempts to mediate over Smallville’s finest drag brunch, there might be no coming back for what was once the Justice League’s most dynamic duo. (Booster and Beetle who?)

Oh, and Lobo shows up hot and bothered to throw down in Fire’s defunct fight club. What could possibly go wrong?

HAWKGIRL #5

Written by JADZIA AXELROD

Art and cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

McFarlane Action Figure variant

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

Vulpecula is trying to influence Hawkgirl’s future by making bargains in her past, forcing Kendra to navigate a maze of her lowest moments! Can Kendra stop Vulpecula from picking loose all the threads of her history? Or will the tapestry of Hawkgirl’s life finally unravel altogether?!

STEELWORKS #6

Written by MICHAEL DORN

Art by SAMI BASRI and VICENTE CIFUENTES

Cover by JON BOGDANOVE

Variant cover by V KEN MARION and DANNY MIKI

1:25 variant cover by JERRY GAYLORD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

The Epic Finale!

As a massive mecha battle rages across Metropolis between John Henry Irons and his fierce rival Charles Walker III, the ultimate sacrifice is made to ensure Metropolis’s clean- energy future will live on! Life, death, and a new tomorrow are all in play in this final chapter of Michael Dorn and Sami Basri’s Steelworks saga!

CYBORG #5

Written by MORGAN HAMPTON

Art by TOM RANEY

Cover by EDWIN GALMON

Variant cover by TODD NAUCK

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

When there’s trouble, you know who to call—the Titans! Cyborg has his hands full between the Solace synth uprising and villains wreaking havoc in Detroit, so he’ll need the help of some old friends to save the day!

GREEN ARROW #6

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by SEAN IZAAKSE

Cover by PHIL HESTER

Variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by HOMARE

DC Holiday Card Special Edition variant cover by BECKY CLOONAN ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

Ever since Dark Crisis, Oliver Queen has been lost in time and space, separated from his loved ones. And now he knows why and is pissed off. Does he choose revenge or to finally be reunited with his family?!

DC'S 'TWAS THE 'MITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS #1

Written by NATALIE ABRAMS, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, JOSH TRUJILLO, ETHAN SACKS, ZIPPORAH SMITH, ROB LEVIN, SHOLLY FISCH, and JILLIAN GRANT

Art by MARCUS SMITH, GAVIN GUIDRY, ANDREW DRILON, SOO LEE, JUAN BOBILLO, and others

Cover by BEN CALDWELL

Variant cover by MITCH GERADS

1:25 variant cover by SAOWEE

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Prestige | One-shot | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

’Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a…Bat-Mite?! Join all your DC favorites as they take on eight classic holiday stories! From Constantine and Lex Luthor’s Dickensian tale to Batwoman’s puzzling Hanukkah hijinks to your classic cocoa-swilling Christmas romance switch with Harley and Amethyst, this book is a perfect companion for cookies by the fire and extra sour cream on your latkes. So pull up a sled and get ready for plenty of ho-ho-holiday hope to get you in the spirit of the season!

HARLEY QUINN: BLACK + WHITE + REDDER #5

Written by BILQUIS EVELY, MATHEUS LOPES, JUSTIN HALPERN, and SPEREMINT

Art by BILQUIS EVELY, KATH LOBO, and SPEREMINT

Cover by SANA TAKEDA

Variant cover by WARREN LOUW

1:25 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 5 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

When the women of a medieval village reach their breaking point about their men’s abusive ways, they make a terrifying choice…to enter the woods and conjure the spirit of the Harlequin! Harley Quinn animated series executive producer Justin Halpern and rising star Kath Lobo let Harley loose on a prison transport plane, intent on punishing the villain who let out a stinky fart. And WebTOON creator Speremint shows what happens when Harley comes face-to-face with an internet impostor!

BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #2

Written by RAFAEL GRAMPA

Art and cover by RAFAEL GRAMPA

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

Variant cover by RAFAEL GRASSETTI

Acetate animation cel variant cover by RAFAEL GRAMPA

1:25 variant cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

1:50 variant cover by BRUNO SEELIG

1:100 variant cover by YOSHITAKA AMANO

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 4 | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/14/23

“A devil cub falls to earth and breaks its wing…”

In the unmissable second installment of acclaimed storyteller Rafael Grampá’s masterpiece, the skies over Gotham grow darker still. To decide to kill your past is one thing, but actually doing it proves to be more fraught a road than Batman ever expected…especially when that very same past grows more tightly woven into his current case with every new clue he uncovers. And the closer Batman gets to the truth, the clearer it becomes that his real enemy’s power runs much deeper than just puppeteering a few costumed criminals…to the very heart of Gotham City itself!

BATMAN: CITY OF MADNESS #2

Written by CHRISTIAN WARD

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

1:25 variant cover by TULA LOTAY

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

The Court of Owls summons Batman, demanding he venture deep beneath the city to fight what has been unleashed from its depths: a wave of madness infecting Gotham’s villains, driven by the monstrous creature they’re calling “the Batman Below.” But the Court has not-entirely-noble reasons for wanting this chaos stopped…Is Batman their weapon, or their bait?

ADVENTURE COMICS #260 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JERRY COLEMAN and ROBERT BERNSTEIN

Art by JOHN SIKELA, RAMONA FRADON, and LEE ELIAS

Cover by CURT SWAN and STAN KAYE

Blank sketch variant

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23

Before Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes into theaters this December, discover Aquaman’s Silver Age origin and how he got his powers in this facsimile re-creation of Adventure Comics #260. This classic issue also contains a never-before-reprinted Superboy story and a backup tale starring the Emerald Archer, Green Arrow, plus all the ads from the original 1959 publication.

ALL-STAR COMICS #3 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by GARDNER FOX, JERRY SIEGEL, KEN FITCH, SHELDON MAYER, and others

Art by E.E. HIBBARD, SHELDON MOLDOFF, BERNARD BAILY, and others

Cover by E.E. HIBBARD

Foil variant cover by E.E. HIBBARD ($8.99 US)

Blank sketch variant

$6.99 US | 64 pages | Variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/7/23

All-Star Comics presents the inaugural meeting of America’s first superhero team: the Justice Society of America! Within the Justice Society clubrooms, the Atom, the Flash, the Sandman, the Spectre, Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Green Lantern, and Hourman assemble and recount some of the greatest tales that made them the mightiest champions of right and justice in the world. With guest appearances from Johnny Thunder and the Red Tornado, this facsimile comic is a must-have for fans of DC’s preeminent Golden Age team.

BATMAN #5 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BILL FINGER

Art by BOB KANE, JERRY ROBINSON, and GEORGE ROUSSOS

Cover by BOB KANE

Foil variant cover by BOB KANE ($8.99 US)

Blank sketch variant

$6.99 US | 64 pages | Variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23

Batman and Robin take on The Joker in another one of his crafty capers in “The Riddle of the Missing Card,” featuring the first appearance of the remodeled Golden Age Batmobile! Packed with thrills, chills, and double crosses galore, this issue also contains two more adventures starring the Dynamic Duo: “The Book of Enchantment” and “The Case of the Honest Crook.”

DOOM PATROL #99 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by ARNOLD DRAKE

Art and cover by BOB BROWN

$4.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 11/28/23

The World’s Strangest Heroes meet the wildest, weirdest teen tornado: Beast Boy! In Garfield Logan’s first comics appearance, see how he encountered the Doom Patrol and showcased his amazing powers that would prove invaluable in his adventures as a full-fledged member of their team, and later on as a member of the Teen Titans. This issue also contains the Doom Patrol tale “The Deadly Sting of the Bug Man.”

WONDER WOMAN #1 (1942) FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by WILLIAM MOULTON MARSTON

Art and cover by HARRY G. PETER

Foil variant cover by HARRY G. PETER ($8.99 US)

Blank sketch variant

$6.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 11/7/23

Spinning out of the pages of Sensation Comics, Wonder Woman gained her own self-titled comic in 1942! This noteworthy facsimile contains four action-packed Wonder Woman stories plus the original backup stories and ads, including Wonder Women of History. (Please note that the comic reprinted here is presented without alteration for historical reference and readers should be advised of some sensitive content.)

BARKHAM ASYLUM

Written by YEHUDI MERCADO

Art and cover by YEHUDI MERCADO

$9.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-500-2

ON SALE 2/6/24

Who’s a good boy? Jester is. Well, he wants to be. Maybe he is? He’s The Joker’s dog, so of course he’s funny, but his sense of humor is about to be put to the test. Because when the super-villains of Gotham get thrown into Arkham, their henchpets go to the maximum-security pound known as Barkham Asylum.

Being the Clown Prince of Crime’s dog doesn’t win Jester any friends behind bars, especially after he gets a tough-talking stray cat named Penny tossed into lockup with him. But they’ll have to work together to figure out what the evil Warden Shar Pei’s helper, Dr. Hugo Mange, is up to. And the only way to stop this terrifying team-up is to win the talent show and get visitation with their masters at Arkham on the hill. Because The Joker is sure to help!

What could go wrong with that plan? And where does Gotham’s premier playboy Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred fit in?

DANGER STREET #11

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNES

Variant cover by KLAUS JANSON

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 11 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/14/23

Heroes and villains alike hasten their quest for the one thing in the Multiverse that assures victory…Fate! But when the pursuit of the Helmet of Fate spells death for some, Lady Cop must turn to the unlikeliest of heroes for help. Could the Dingbats of Danger Street really save them all?

FABLES #162

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Cover by CORINNE REID

Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 12 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/14/23

It’s the finale of “The Black Forest”, and with it comes earth-shattering ramifications for the world of Fables. Tink has become something far more powerful than anyone could’ve imagined, but will she be defeated and things reach their happily ever after?

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #12

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant covers by OTTO SCHMIDT and CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by

$5.99 US | 40 pages | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/7/23

The shocking and brutal conclusion has come…Joker versus Joker in a bloody, no-holds-barred battle for supremacy!

WILDC.A.T.S #12

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA and TOM DERENICK

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

$3.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/14/23

In a final, climactic battle for control of HALO and all its secrets, it’s the WildC.A.T.s versus the Seven Soldiers versus the Court of Owls! Winner take all!

LOONEY TUNES #275

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art and cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 11/14/23

After failing multiple times to destroy planet Earth, Marvin is brought before the Martian Council to face the music. And his instant punishment by these Instant Martians is banishment from Mars—oh drat! It’s up to Marvin and his faithful dog, K-9, to find a new home. But where will they land?

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #125

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Art and cover by RANDY ELLIOTT

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 12/5/23

A mysterious laughter has been haunting the countryside outside Coolsville. It’s up to Mystery Inc. to crack the case of the Hyena Man before the spotty rumors drive the townspeople away for good!

WORLD’S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #5

Written by MARK WAID

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by EVAN “DOC” SHANER and BELEN ORTEGA

1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:50 variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/14/23

It All Goes Haywire!

Robin’s reeling after a battle against Haywire’s Anti-Titans doesn’t go as planned, and a confrontation with his biggest stan, Kid Flash, reveals how Batman’s protégé really feels about his role as a leader. Robin sees he must make a big move to earn back his teammates’ trust—and shares a super-secret! Meanwhile, Speedy shoots his shot with Donna, but is rebuffed…Could Wonder Girl have eyes for another superhero in the making?

DC October 2023-Solicited Collections

TALES OF THE AMAZONS

Written by VITA AYALA, BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, and JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE, CAITLIN YARSKY, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, COLLEEN DORAN, and others

Cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$16.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-077-7

ON SALE 1/16/24

The world of the Amazons is growing! Thanks to the recent discovery of a mysterious third tribe, the Esquecida, the warrior women of the DC Universe and their stories have only just begun. You won’t want to miss this enthralling collection that features tales ranging from the deserts of Egypt all the way to the top of Mount Olympus! A perfect companion to Trial of the Amazons! Collects Artemis: Wanted #1, Olympus: Rebirth #1, and Nubia: Coronation Special #1 along with stories from Wonder Woman #781-784 and Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1.

ABSOLUTE JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE WORLD’S GREATEST SUPER-HEROES BY ALEX ROSS & PAUL DINI (2024 EDITION)

Written by PAUL DINI

Art and cover by ALEX ROSS

$100.00 US | 396 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-631-1

ON SALE 4/30/24

Between 1998 and 2003, the Eisner Award-winning team of artist Alex Ross and writer Paul Dini joined forces to create six oversize editions of stories featuring the World’s Greatest Super Heroes: Superman: Peace on Earth,

Batman: War on Crime, Shazam!: Power of Hope, Wonder Woman: Spirit of Truth, JLA: Secret Origins, and JLA: Liberty and Justice. This Absolute Edition collects these groundbreaking and beautifully illustrated tales, along with a wealth of behind-the-scenes materials.

BATMAN VOL. 6: ABYSS

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and KARL KERSCHL

Art by JORGE MOLINA, MIKEL JANIN, HOWARD PORTER, JORGE FORNES, and KARL KERSCHL

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

$16.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-041-8

ON SALE 1/16/24

Following the cataclysmic events of “Fear State,” Gotham City’s residents are thrilled to live another day. But the city’s Dark Knight, Batman…feels lost. When his former teammates in Batman Inc. are accused of murder, Batman will get the working vacation he was looking for. But when he leaves the city, he’ll find a team that’s betrayed him, an old enemy looking to sabotage him, and a deadly new foe known as Abyss who is causing torment across the globe. Also in this volume: Batman teams up with everyone’s favorite Gotham Academy student, Maps Mizoguchi, to solve an epic mystery. Collects Batman #118-121 and #124.

BATMAN: SHADOWS OF THE BAT: HOUSE OF GOTHAM

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-082-1

ON SALE 1/9/24

For ages, two houses have overlooked Gotham City, beckoning its broken: Wayne Manor and Arkham Asylum. Explore their impact through the eyes of a boy whose life was changed forever when his parents were killed by The Joker and he fell through the cracks of the system. Instead of being sent to a facility that could care for him, he was sent to Arkham Asylum! It’s a cycle of violence the Dark Knight has no answer for.

Collects the “House of Gotham” story from Detective Comics #1047-1058.

BATMAN: SHADOWS OF THE BAT: THE TOWER

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, MAX RAYNOR, and AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

$29.99 US | 296 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-083-8

ON SALE 1/9/24

Arkham Asylum has fallen. A state-of-the-art facility, Arkham Tower, has been erected in the heart of Gotham City in its place. It’s advertised as a place for healing, but what is its mysterious founder, Dr. Wear, hiding? That’s just the question that leads the Bat-Family to infiltrate the facility and unravel the dark secrets locked away in Arkham Tower. Will this fact-finding mission turn into a rescue operation for Batman and his team…and is there an even more mysterious threat than Dr. Wear at play? Collects “The Tower” story from Detective Comics #1047-1058.

BLACK ADAM VOL. 2: EAST OF EGYPT

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by EDDY BARROWS, EBER FERREIRA, JOSE LUIS, JONAS TRINDADE, and MONTOS

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

$19.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-089-0

ON SALE 12/26/23

Black Adam catches up to Dark Crisis as Malik White—now the super-powered Bolt—has contracted the same mysterious plague that killed Black Adam! Back in the 24th century B.C., Teth-Adam must face off with his former enslaver, now sorcerously enhanced to become Ibac the Invincible! Meanwhile, in present-day Kahndaq, Black Adam unwittingly sparks unrest and an old, invincible foe comes back to conspire with a political rival. Collects Black Adam #7-12.

DC POWER: A CELEBRATION

Written by EVAN NARCISSE, DORADO QUICK, MORGAN HAMPTON, JORDAN CLARK, CHUCK BROWN, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, LAMONT MAGEE, and BRANDON THOMAS

Art by DARRYL BANKS, CLAYTON HENRY, PETTERSON OLIVEIRA, CHRISCROSS, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, ALITHA MARTINEZ, and NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

$19.99 US | 144 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-450-8

ON SALE 1/23/24

Cyborg, John Stewart, Aqualad, Kid Flash, Batwing, Vixen, Amazing-Man, and more take center stage to highlight the power of Black excellence across the DC Universe in stories from a variety of comics’ finest Black artists and writers! Collects DC Power: A Celebration #1, a gallery of spectacular Black History Month variant covers from 2021 and 2022, and the Dawn of DC’s Cyborg #1!

DC VS. VAMPIRES VOL. 1

Written by JAMES TYNION IV and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT, SIMONE DI MEO, and DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

$17.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-050-0

ON SALE 1/2/24

The war for Earth isn’t beginning…it’s already here! It’s the heroes of the DC Universe against the undead in an epic fight for the very survival of the human race! A mysterious new vampire lord has already put a plan in motion to conquer the Earth, and his horde is hunting on the streets of Gotham. Can Batman save his city—or will he succumb to the undead plague? This apocalyptic story of heroism, betrayal, and survival will tear the Justice League apart in their war with the undead! Collects DC vs. Vampires #1-6.

NIGHTWING VOL. 2: GET GRAYSON

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BRUNO REDONDO, GERALDO BORGES, and WADE VON GRAWBADGER

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$17.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-302-0

ON SALE 12/26/23

Billionaire Dick Grayson has publicly announced his plans to create the Alfred Pennyworth Foundation, which will help unhoused children get off the streets of Blüdhaven. But Blockbuster feels threatened as his power over the city slips from his hands, and he orders his assassins to…get Grayson. With the safety of his family, friends, and pet, Bitewing, at stake, Nightwing must go head-to-head with the people trying to kill him, in order to protect those he loves. Featuring appearances by the Flash, the Titans, and Jon Kent’s Superman (in a two-part crossover event!),

plus the Eisner-nominated, fan-favorite issue Nightwing #87, presented as one continuous 22-page image. Collects Nightwing #87-91 and Superman: Son of Kal-El #9.