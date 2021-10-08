Back 4 Blood review in progress: "An absolute shotgun blast of joy"

Back 4 Blood's zombie co-op mayhem puts so few barriers between you and its brand of gory fun that you're knee-deep in Ridden guts before you even really know what you're doing. There's a brief tutorial or an option to play the campaign solo with friendly bots, but there's nothing to stop you from running into battle without the faintest idea of how any of the systems really work.

Fast facts (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Release Date: October 12, 2021

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros.

That's a strength and a weakness, it's great to have zero barriers to leaping into the chaos with your mates, but also means that it's easy to miss the basics of Back 4 Blood 's systems. Take the card deck mechanic used to up your stats and add special perks to your team. When a section starts the game will assign Corruption cards to the level, which affects the type of threat you'll face. It might be weather, like a fog that can hide enemies or a mutated type of Ridden who have inconvenient armor over their weak spots.

Card sharks

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

You can then draw from a random selection from your deck - cards that are in your starter set, that you've found or purchased with points for completing levels - and maximize your chances of survival. Some are simple like the Combat Knife card, which turns your melee bash into a stabby attack, some apply to the whole team, like a 10% boost to team health. My favorite - Living On A Prayer Card - gave me health points for killing Ridden when I was at critical health, and saved my ass more than once. You can build custom decks and smarter people than me are probably already coming up with complex Hearthstone style collections for different teams and situations, but by the end of the night, I was still very much a basic bitch.

I also wanted some more customization options right up front for my preferred Cleaner, Holly, and my guns. You can unlock skins for both by using points from gameplay to unlock supply lines -which also gives you new cards - but on day one I'd barely made a dent, and my Holly remains entirely vanilla.

Friends and (lots of) enemies

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

But did any of these points stop my first night in Back 4 Blood from being an absolute shotgun blast of joy? Not a bit. Playing with a couple of friends and a stoic stranger - attempts to make our team private to the game would just drop an AI bot in with us seemed to fail - brought back everything I loved about Left 4 Dead, and then some. Apologizing for scaring flocks of birds or setting off car alarms - both of which attract a mass of enemies known as the horde - being magnanimous by highlighting good weapons and supplies for my buddies to find, running over hero style to rescue them when they were downed. The levels gave us just enough trouble to need some basic strategy - "save your grenades... use that gas can... as soon as that pathway opens just book it" - but not so rigid to beat that we couldn't all just run around shooting and screaming and still have a chance of making it through.

I love the Cleaners too, especially Mom (voiced by Barbara Crampton) who is a total badass, and the punky Karlee who has replaced Holly as my go too once I unlocked her. Each Cleaner has a special talent that's useful to the team, but you're honestly probably going to go with the one you like the look and sound of the most because we're all shallow people and you're going to be hearing a lot of their banter as you battle. I'm going to need an option to turn off the complaints from the Cleaners about friendly fire though, you're going to run in front of my mini-gun, you're going to get some stray bullets.

Despite the fact that I still feel like a bit of a Back 4 Blood baby after a full day of play, and there are times that is definitely going to trip me up until I figure it out, I'm happy to keep playing until it all clicks into place. It's been a hell of a long time since there was a co-op game good enough to drag me away from my happy, introverted world of solo RPGs and sims, but Back 4 Blood is looking to become a major part of my social life.

Back 4 Blood is open to players who grabbed the Ultimate or Deluxe version of the game now. For everyone else it will be released on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC on October 12.