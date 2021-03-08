You can grab Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for AU$39 tomorrow

Super Mario 3D World released for Nintendo Switch last month, bringing one of the few remaining Wii U classics to a much (much) bigger audience. It also packed in Bowser's Fury, a whole new adventure starring Mario and a controllable Boswer Jr. We loved it. Since it only released a matter of weeks ago you'd probably expect to pay around AU$75 for it, especially given how rare deep discounts are on Nintendo first-party games. But tomorrow eBay is selling it for way below that price: AU$39.

There are caveats, as you'd expect. You'll need to be an eBay Plus member, which you can trial for 30-days for free to make the most of this deal (if you've already used up your trial, go ahead and create an email address and get another one—they can't stop you!).

The other things to know is that the deal doesn't start until 10am tomorrow (March 9) and that it'll be limited to 1,000 copies. Half of these will be available from 10am, while the other half will be sold from 2pm onwards. We'll drop the link in here tomorrow when it goes live, but you'll likely be able to find it yourself on eBay at the right time. Otherwise, if you can't handle to tension of limited quantity deals, Amazon has it for AU$67 right now.

