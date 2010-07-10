Win a free copy of Persona 3 Portable and Junpei’s hat



Above: Junpei Iori is a senior at Gekkoukan High. His starting Persona is Hermes of The Magician arcana. See his hat? That could be yours!







Above:Persona 3 Portable featuresa new female protagonist, new Social Links, less loading, a more robust battle system, and a ton of other extras



To enter, just leave a comment on this article by 9:00 am (PST) on Tuesday, July 13. Three grand prize winners will receive a copy of Persona 3 Portable and five runners-up will receive a Junpei hat. Winners will be announced on next week’s episode of TalkRadar on Friday, July 16. You can read the official contest rules,here.



Good luck!



