The new Xbox Series X Pulse Red controller looks lush

Xbox has unveiled a brand new controller for the Xbox Series X/S, and it's a vibrant shade of red.

That's "Pulse Red," technically speaking. You can see the brand new controller for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in full just below. It's set to debut "in most Xbox markets" in a little under a month from now on February 9, although it'll be dropping in China tomorrow.

say hello to our little friend - Pulse Red 👋 🔁 Forward + backwards gen compatibility🎮 Console, PC & mobile gaming📷 Share button🔥 Vivid fiery-red caseJanuary 11, 2021

Xbox has gone with a really nice shade of red for the new controller. It's not too bright to be garish, nor is it too muted to look dark and rough. In particular, the combination of the soft white back of the controller's shell goes really well with the red front section.

This is the fourth color scheme available for both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controllers. So far, Microsoft has launched controllers with the Carbon Black, Robot White, and Shock Blue color schemes, so this is the fourth brand new color scheme for the two new next-gen consoles.

That's quite the contrast to the color schemes available for the PS5 DualSense controller, which is only available in the standard white right now. However, Sony did reveal last year that they were planning on launching additional color variants for the next-gen controller, although none of these forthcoming colors have been announced as of right now. Here's hoping Sony has some color schemes planned to match the excellent controller.

