Punishing 2D RPG Tails of Iron just got a new trailer at the Future Games Show Powered by AMD, showing off a suite of gameplay features.

The trailer, which features the voice of Doug Cockle - best known for his work as Geralt in The Witcher 3 hinted at the conflict at the heart of the game, and the video also details several of the ways you'll be able to tip the odds in your favor.

Tails of Iron puts you in the very tiny shoes of Prince Redgi, heir to the throne of the Rat Kingdom. As your grandfather, King Rattus, reaches the end of his reign, the task of keeping the kingdom safe against Greenwart and his Frog Clan falls to you.

As well as hinting at some of the exploration mechanics and giving a closer look at the Rat Kingdom itself, the trailer also details some brutal combat between the Rat armies and the Frog Clan, complete with executions that wouldn't look out of place in a Mortal Kombat game. Of course, Redgi can't take the entire Clan on by himself, so sometimes you'll be able to fight alongside some rodent allies. And if you find yourself in a pinch, you'll be able to take advantage of crafting systems to build weapons, armor, and revitalizing meals and potions.

Tails of Iron is currently set to release in just a few weeks' time on September 17, but you can wishlist the game via its Steam page right now.