Tiny adventure Smalland made a big impression at the Future Games Show Powered by AMD. Developer Merge Games is delivering a massive experience on a minuscule scale, launching you and your friends into a fight for survival against enemies typically found underfoot.

When Smalland releases in November 2021, you'll be exploring lake-sized puddles, traversing skyscraper-sized trees, and gathering the resources necessary to tame insects and battle bugs that are now higher up on the food chain. Think Honey I Shrunk The Kids, if the journey home was more harrowing.

Discovering resources is only half the battle. You and your buddies will need to work together to craft armor and weapons to fight against the numerous predators that occupy the open world and to build shelters that can help your group endure dynamic weather, random world events, and some of the larger animals that occupy the evolving space – birds, lizards, spiders, and more.

That's part of what makes Smalland such an intriguing release for 2021. There's no shortage of survival games on the market, but few create such hazards out of things that are otherwise so ordinary to us. What'll be key to see is how well elements such as creature factions – the ability to work alongside some of the creatures, gain their trust, and maybe even some new mounts – and a combination of solo, PvE, and PvP play can all come together.

We don't have long to wait now. Smalland is set to launch this November. If you're interested in learning more, add Smalland to your Steam Wishlist .