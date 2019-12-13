Prey and Dishonored co-creators reveal Weird West at The Game Awards 2019

The first game from Wolfeye Studios was revealed at The Game Awards 2019, and it's a top-down action-RPG called Weird West.

Wolfeye Studios is made up of former Arkane creative director Raphael Colantonio and former Arkane executive producer Julien Roby. If you aren't familiar, Arkane Studios is responsible for Dishonored, Dishonored 2, and Prey.

Weird West is a flashy, stylish RPG with a Diablo-like top-down perspective, some strategy elements, branching narratives based on choice, and a strong focus on story. Here's some of the official blurb from Wolfeye Studios themselves:

"Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the origin stories of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken - a series of high stakes stories where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own."

Without a super-revealing trailer and minimal outside details, Weird West is a bit of an enigma at the moment. The trailer showed off a slow-mo gunfight near the beginning, but ended without any actual, real-time gameplay (as far as I could tell), so it's hard to say at this point how it'll play.

Still, Weird West is certainly a visual and audio treat, with a stylized, almost cel-shaded art style and equally enchanting music. We'll definitely be keeping an eye on this one as we learn more.