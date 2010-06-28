Pokemon 3-on-3 battles shown in video

Pokemon Black/White will feature 3-on-3 Pokemon battles, according to a new video. With six Pokemon on-screen and better battle animations, it's all getting a bit hectic. Check out the video here:

There are some more gameplay details revealed too. According to fans around the net who are able to translate the Japanese text, there are four new Pokemon here - Ononokusu, Doryuuzu, Desukan and Denchura. There will also be the option to upload your save file to your real-life PC using the Pokemon Global Link.

There are also some new attacks - the grass-type Grass Mixer and Drill Liner (although this attack's type is not yet known). There's also a 'Shooter' option in the battle menu. Any ideas what this means? We're stumped. Unless you can now just aim a BB Gun at Pikachu's yellow posterior. "Pika-oooowww!" That would be pretty awesome.

The game looks pretty advanced compared to HeartGold and SoulSilver. And seeing as a team of three Pokemon can theoretically hold its own against any foe, we could be in for some uber-long battles. Hopefully the rest of the gameplay will finally give us something genuinely new over the usual formula.

28 Jun, 2010