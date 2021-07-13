Paper Mario: The Origami King is super cheap on Amazon AU today

If you've been holding back on picking up a copy of Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch, now's a good time to bite. Amazon Australia is currently offering the 2020 exclusive for AU$39, which is a saving of AU$40.95.

It also comes with free delivery if you're an Amazon Prime member. If you're not, you can sign up for a free trial and cancel it before billing kicks off.

Paper Mario: The Origami King | AU$79.95 AU$39

This gorgeous handcrafted adventure released in July last year to rapturous praise. It hasn't been this cheap for a while, and those bright and colourful graphics are sure to look brilliant on the Nintendo Switch OLED.View Deal

Paper Mario: the Origami classic reviewed extraordinarily well upon its release last year. Our review described it as "fun, light-hearted and a celebration of Super Mario with a strong story, great humour and brilliant characters."

It's a nice way to bulk out your Switch library, especially if you've got a Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order. First-party Nintendo games tend not to get discounted this steeply very often, so if you're after Paper Mario, now's a good time to grab.

