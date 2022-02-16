My Little Pony comics relaunch with new #1 for the "new generation"

The My Little Pony franchise is back in the saddle in comics with an all-new ongoing series beginning this May from IDW Publishing.

My Little Pony #1 variant cover (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Taking the baton from the 102-issue run of the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series previous published by IDW, the new My Little Pony comic book series picks up the reins from the 2021 animated film My Little Pony: A New Generation.

"Writing for this new incarnation of My Little Pony has been an incredible experience!" says Celeste Bronfman, who is a long-time My Little Pony writer for IDW. "With the phenomenal team at IDW, we've created a series that speaks to the power of embracing what makes each of us unique and stays true to the heart and passion of Friendship Is Magic. I can't wait for a new generation of fans to set off on epic adventures with these new characters and feel honored to be part of it!"

Bronfman will be joined on My Litle Pony by artist Amy Mebberson, who in addition to drawing comics also designs toys for Hasbro.

My Little Pony #1 main cover (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

IDW's new My Little Pony series stars Sunny Starscout, Izzy Moonbow, Zipp Storm, Pipp Petals, Hitch Trailblazer, and Cloudpuff as they acclimate to a revamped version of their homeworld of Equestria after it was rebooted, so to speak, in the My Little Pony: A New Generation movie. Things aren't all sunshine and flowers though, as the disappearance of one of the Unity Crystals - something that helps power the magic of Equestria - puts the 'Mane 5' (and Cloudpuff) on the search for the culprit.

"This is the perfect jumping-on point for new fans and the kind of expansion to Equestria that will dazzle longtime readers," says editor Jonathan Manning. "It's been such a pleasure to work with Celeste and Amy to get to know our new Mane 5. These new characters represent how evergreen this amazing franchise is, and how adaptable to new audiences. There's something here for everyone."

My Little Pony #1 goes on sale this May.

You can find all the new (and old) My Little Pony comics through your local comic shop.