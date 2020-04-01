11 Most impactful Marvel comics events of all time

There have been some majorly impactful Marvel comic events over the years. From The Infinity Saga, which the MCU has already covered, to Civil War and Secret Wars, these are the huge events that turned Marvel's upside-down (even if the damage done in them can sometimes end up being reversed).

Will any of these be adapted in MCU phase 4 ? We hope so, as these stories are the most impactful Marvel comic events so far. So whether you're trying to figure out which arc we'll see on the big screen next or just want to dive in and relive some classic Marvel comic events, here are the ones that will leave your jaw hanging every time.

11. The Infinity Gauntlet

(Image credit: Marvel)

Early on in 'The Infinity Gauntlet', it seemed as if it would be the series that would change everything – half of humanity was dead! Natural disasters had altered the very world our characters lived in! – but everything was reset by series' end, with the only lasting effects that which meant that a new Warlock series could be spun out of the whole shebang. A masterclass in the whole "No change, just the illusion of change" thing.

A spiritual follow-up, 'Infinity', promised more lasting change - while Thanos and the gems were still a part of the story, the biggest fallout from that event was the unleashing of the Terrigen Mists and unlocking of thousands if not millions of Inhumans.

10. Fear Itself

(Image credit: Marvel)

2011's massive event series featured developments that certainly felt big at the time, and by the final issue of the series, Bucky (who was Captain America at this point) and Thor were still dead, and Paris was a city of stone statues instead of people.

And then came the three epilogue issues that, one by one, undid each of those things. Cleaning up after itself or a statement on the impermanence of death in superhero comic books? Potentially both, as the writer Matt Fraction told Newsarama at the time: "Death in superhero comics is meaningless. It's the escape. It's the resurrection. That's the story. These issues were kind of the chance to focus on that under the microscope, once all the pyrotechnics were done."

9. Secret Invasion

(Image credit: Marvel)

It's tempting to suggest that ending the then-long-running thread of "Who Do You Trust?" and "Maybe one of these characters is an alien shapeshifter" is enough to make the end of 'Secret Invasion' an important event in and of itself.

In terms of narrative, though, the series moved Tony Stark away from the position of power that he'd been in for months, and placed everything in the hands of Norman Osborn, heralding a period where the bad guys really had won... Well, at least until they started messing everything up for themselves.

8. Secret Wars

(Image credit: Marvel)

This is a tough one, because it wasn't the end of 'Secret Wars' that changed everything, but the start. Still, that's what you get when the entire series is essentially a twelve-part flashback to explain away the changes already seen in everyone's regular book.

She-Hulk in the Fantastic Four and Spider-Man's black costume that would later turn out to be Venom are two changes that may not have stuck forever, but ended up becoming surprisingly welcome additions to the canon. Less so, that giant dragon girlfriend for Lockheed, of course. Thankfully, "Rocky Grimm, Space Ranger," didn't make a come back when 'Secret Wars' was revived in 2015 - but he did end up back in space with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

7. Schism

(Image credit: Marvel)

Unusually, 'Schism' was an event book that existed for the sole purpose of the end result: Splitting the X-Men franchise in two. And yet it worked, and in the process refreshed the franchise in a way that nothing else had managed since the days of Grant Morrison.

It wasn't just the clash of ideologies that surprisingly came to life, but the characters presenting those ideologies. "Wolverine as Teacher" made perfect sense, even as it seemed counter-intuitive, a sign that something has gone right.

The separation between teams was compounded by our next story, and it's telling that there are still multiple successful ongoing books for each side.

6. Avengers vs. X-Men

(Image credit: Marvel)

Aside from the death of Charles Xavier – like we've never seen that before – and the criminalization of the "Phoenix Five," what exactly did AvX achieve for the larger MU?

Well, in theory it ushered in an era where the X-Men and cosmic characters were brought further into the wider Marvel Universe, which ended up being a quieter, but more meaningful change to Marvel than we normally see from these event books.

5. House of M

(Image credit: Marvel)

"No More Mutants."

With those three words, the Scarlet Witch upended the X-Men franchise in a seemingly out-of-nowhere denouement to the alternate world series, reducing the mutant population of the Marvel Universe to less than 200 and beginning a race against extinction that finally came to an end a decade later.

4. Mutant Massacare

(Image credit: Marvel)

Mutant Massacre wasn't an event crossover in the way that we understand them today – where was the core miniseries? Why no 'Mutant Massacre' banner on the covers of the tie-ins? – but it certainly had the kind of impact that a crossover such as 'Maximum Security' could only dream of.



This storyline marks the end of the X-Men's stay at the Xavier's school for close to 100 issues, the deaths of a handful of familiar faces, new members joining different teams, the end of Warren Worthington III as the Angel and a more somber tone for a franchise already known for its dourness.

3. Onslaught

Hey, remember that time when a crossover ended with the Marvel Universe devoid of some of its most famous characters? Now, we can look back and say that the absence of the Fantastic Four, Avengers, and their respective members was only a temporary thing, but at the time that was far from a known fact, meaning that the 'Onslaught' saga genuinely did have that feeling of having changed everything in real ways, possibly forever.

Onslaught has made a couple of comebacks, including as "Red Onslaught," a twisted manifestation of Xavier's powers in Red Skull's body - a nightmare that finally ended in 2017 - when Xavier's stolen brain was destroyed, and his consciousness later resurrected in Fantomex's body.

2. Civil War

(Image credit: Marvel)

Oh, 'Civil War', how you changed the Marvel Universe. There was that whole "You work for the government or you're a criminal" thing, that whole "Now no one gets on with anyone else" thing, the skillful creation of a second Avengers book for the first time since 'West Coast Avengers', but more importantly, it changed the Marvel Universe by changing the tone of the Marvel Universe.

Even though House of M's decimation of mutantkind came earlier, it was 'Civil War' that felt as if it actually had an impact on the style and content of all of Marvel's line for months afterwards, setting the pattern for events that followed.

And 'Civil War' is the Marvel event that just keeps giving, not only as the inspiration for Captain America: Civil War, but in 2016's comic book sequel, 'Civil War II'.

1. Secret Wars

(Image credit: Marvel)

Déjà vu? Not exactly. See, this entry is about the second event to use the title 'Secret Wars'.

The fallout of the newer iteration of Marvel’s first ever crossover event had the Ultimate Universe ending completely, with aspects of it, including Miles Morales and the Triskelion, folded into the mainstream Marvel Universe, along with the world at large thinking the Fantastic Four are dead while they rebuild the multiverse. And the aftermath that this run precipitated: the killing of Marvel's oldest character, Namor.

While the in-universe consequences stemming directly from Secret Wars are, on their own, enough to give this event a spot high up on this list, the real world implications are even more staggering. In the wake of it, the entire Marvel Comics line was put on hold while tie-ins explored the various aspects of Battleworld, only to see every single Marvel comic book relaunched with a new #1 as part of the “All-New, All-Different” Marvel Universe.

The new universe very closely resembled the old one, making this less of a reboot and more of a retooling, but it’s likely as close as the venerable company will ever come to fully rebooting its universe.