Ikumi Nakamura announces new indie studio in mini-documentary video

Ikumi Nakamura is starting her own indie studio, as she announced in a mini-documentary on YouTube.

The 17-minute-long video from Game*Spark and Archipel offers an in-depth look into the mind of the Bayonetta concept artist and former creative director of GhostWire: Tokyo, detailing her past, present, and future in the industry all while she tours abandoned buildings in Japan. The mini-doc also reveals why Nakamura left Tango Gameworks just three months after she stole the spotlight at E3 2019 . Turns out, Nakamura was dealing with an illness, and left "before it was too late."

Nakamura doesn't give a name for the new studio, but does give some details on its future. After traveling and taking notes on what makes a good work environment, she "decided to use that experience to open my small studio, and build my IP." She says that after her shining moment at E3, "about 80%" of the email she received were from women that "were happy to see a female game creator getting on stage and showing her game."

Video game development is still a male-dominated industry, and one that Nakamura says she felt "she couldn't fully be a part of." Her new studio will be an inclusive one, and one that will focus on stories told by female creators. "In my personal opinion, I feel that stories written by women are more considerate and easier to get into," Nakamura explains. "I also feel there's more diversity in their characters." As for what kind of game she'll be making? One that's "full of dark jokes."