GamesRadar's Trailer Trash Theatre - Episode 7

It's GamesRadar's Trailer Trash Theatre Thursday... Thuper! Feast your eyes on Episode 7 as Executive EditorBrett Elstonmakes a comeback for some trailer-bashing goodness.

This week, Kinect Sports gives us more reasons to make fun of motion controls, and we bring in a PSP Minis trailer that's "buzz"-worthy in a different way. We also cover two PC game trailers. Which games, you ask? Well, you'll just have to click play to find out.

Wanna ditch the commentary? Check out the trailers in their original glory below:

Kinect Sports - Trailer

Fly Fu - Official trailer

Mythos - Intro

Heroes of the Three Kingdoms - Justice: Part 4

Aug 5, 2010



