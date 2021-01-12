Best Shots review - Future State: Teen Titans #1 is a competent but frustrating read

The future's grim for the Teen Titans in Future State: Teen Titans #1.

Future State: Teen Titans #1 credits Written by Tim Sheridan

Art by Rafa Sandoval, Jordi Tarragona, and Alejandro Sanchez

Lettering by Rob Leigh

Published by DC

'Rama Rating: 7 out of 10

After escaping Gotham City, Nightwing faces the wrath of the Four Riders at New York City. The surviving Titans pluck through the wreckage of the city, planning their next move. When Cy-Beast (the merged form of Beast Boy and Cyborg) stumbles back to Titans base and collapses, he claims to have found the Spear of Destiny that could end the apocalypse. Oh, and Nightwing is keeping an inactive H-dial secret from the Titans. And that's before we even get into Red X and Deathstroke.

There's an astronomical amount to unpack here, and writer Tim Sheridan revels in his ability to make you go '… wait, what?' If you don't mind rolling with the punches, there's a competent tale of loss and leadership here. Aside from the character development, Teen Titans #1 is a frustrating read. The whole 'Future State' line would benefit greatly from a map of its world or a quick explainer, especially when most titles are limited to just two issues.

Artist Rafa Sandoval has designed a fantastic new look for Nightwing, a contemporary update of the much-maligned blue and yellow of the '80s. Inker Jordi Tarragona picks out Sandoval's strong use of shadowing to appropriately illustrate Sheridan's doom-filled script.

Future State Teen Titans #1 is an intriguing first half of a story that promises to explore Dick Grayson's personal outlook and approach to crime-fighting. However, it's purposefully delivered in the most bewildering way possible. If you don't mind chaotic storytelling, Future State: Teen Titans #1 is a unique ride.

