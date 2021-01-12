Best Shots review - Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman #1 live, energetic, but a bit lost

Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman #1 opens on a new day, though it doesn't take long to realize that something's wrong.

Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman #1 credits Written by Dan Watters

Art by Leila Del Duca and Nick Filardi

Lettered by Tom Napolitano

Published by DC

'Rama Rating: 6 out of 10

Dan Watters opens with Jon Kent's perspective, as he enjoys his morning coffee and greets Metropolis. Only this is Earth, not Tatooine, so why are there two suns in the sky? Jon and Yara Flor might share title credit for this two-issue story, though it takes a while for the creative team to get them in the same location, instead alternating back and forth between scenes of the two heroes.

Leila Del Duca and Nick Filardi bring lively energy to the proceedings, best exemplified in how Jon greets Metropolis upon waking up and a stylish depiction of how Yara takes down some antagonistic forces, which goes a long way in balancing out the inconsistencies in their faces.

(Image credit: DC)

This energy is matched by Watters' who ensures that Yara's pro-active characterization carries across from her solo series, not to mention adding a mythological spin related to her culture that makes for some added depth.

The real issue with the book however is more how 'Future State' as a whole is functioning as it is unclear when this is happening in relation to its co-leads' other appearances, namely how this fits with what Jon did to Metropolis in his book last week. These series already have to move quickly to get their stories underway considering they're just a couple of issues long, but it'd be nice if they were able to take a minute in order to make the timeline clear and provide a better sense of its heroes' overall journeys.

