Drive Buy, a frantic new arcade racing game from indie studio Glitchers, has just debuted new footage during the Future Games Show.

The multiplayer throwback, which is set to launch on March 31, sees players fighting against each other to be the best delivery driver. However, you aren’t just looking to get your packages safely to their destination in time. Instead, you’ll be taking on your rivals by trying to throw them off their routes with a whole range of wild power-ups, such as homing missiles and sticky mines, that can help swing games in your favor. Just be wary that these tools can be used against you as well...

Of course, a multiplayer game like this needs a cast of characters and cars to match the action, and Drive Buy delivers (we couldn’t resist). There’ll be 6 drivers to choose from at launch, with more coming in future updates, while each car has differences in its handling and stats that encourage experimentation. Add on 3 modes for you to test your skills in, and there’s plenty here to keep matches as fresh as the goods you’ll be dropping off.

Drive Buy is set to launch on March 31 for Nintendo Switch and PC, and in a welcome move, supports cross-play. No matter which system you own, you and your mates will be able to take each other on for bragging rights. On top of that, if you pre-order on Nintendo Switch right now, you can get a 20% discount. So, start planning your fastest routes and how to make your van extra sturdy, as Drive Buy promises to be an absolute blast.