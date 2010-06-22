Cowboys & Aliens: Everything We Know

Favreau has filled the sexy female quotient of the cast with Olivia Wilde, and Cowboys and Aliens could be the movie to cement her rise to superstardom. The House M.D. beauty has had a couple of memorable moments in so-so films ( Alpha Dog , Year One ), but the combo of TRON: Legacy followed by Cowboys should propel her into the A-list.



And Wilde seems optimistic about the flick, as she told MTV: ""With producers like Steven Spielberg and Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, these are people who really care about the story, and they care about wonderment and imagination and celebrating that."

"That's what this movie's going to do. It's going to have awesome effects, but Jon Favreau and everyone else are concentrating on making a great story."



"I think that's a film that's going to be interesting for a lot of reasons," she said. "It's very different. Western enthusiasts will be happy. Sci-fi enthusiasts will also be happy."



Sexy lady enthusiasts will presumably also be happy...