Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered appears on Korean ratings board

A product listing for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered has appeared on the Korean Ratings Board, adding further fuel to the rumours that a up-scaled version of Infinity Ward's 2009 shooter is releasing for PC, PS4, and Xbox One later this year.

Discovered on the Game Rating Administration Committee's website, a game called "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered" was rated on February 26, earlier this year, listing Blizzard Entertainment as the publisher.

This isn't the first time a rating for the remastered Modern Warfare 2 campaign has appeared online. A similar listing was discovered on the PEGI website this time last year, before it was promptly taken down.

Like this one, PEGI only rated the campaign, suggesting that the game's popular multiplayer component isn't getting the remastered treatment with it, unlike 2017's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, which brought both the single player and online experiences of the original package onto current gen consoles.

Rumour has it that Call of Duty 2020 is a rebooted Black Ops game from Treyarch, following in the footsteps of last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare re-imagining. Could it be that Activision is planning to tack on the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered campaign as an added pre-order bonus?

We've reached out to Activision for comment, and will let you know when we hear anything more.

