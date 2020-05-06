Battlefield 6 is releasing in 2021 for PS5 and Xbox Series X, plus everything else we know

Don't believe Ron Perlman; war always changes, and Battlefield 6 is as likely to be as drastic a shake-up for DICE's first-person shooter series as every previous entry since its 2002 conception. Electronic Arts has already confirmed the game is in development and well underway at the Swedish studio, with the project taking up its full focus now that post-launch support is over for both Battlefield 5 and Star Wars Battlefront 2.

"Battlefield is progressing very, very well", said EA CEO Andrew Wilson in a recent earnings call. "We’re excited by what the team’s doing. And again, in the context of the work-at-home environment that had been truly inspirational and how that continued to develop great entertainment in the context of our Battlefield universe."

While we don't know much about Battlefield 6's setting or features, we're already in the loop on a healthy handful of key details about its launch plans, including the platforms and release window it intends to release in. We've listed all of that info, and more, below, and we'll be updating this page regularly with all the latest announcements as they arrive, so be sure to keep us bookmarked for every fresh Battlefield 6 detail over the coming weeks and months.

(Image credit: DICE)

In a statement made to IGN earlier this year, Electronic Arts confirmed that DICE "is focused on the future of Battlefield that we’ll be bringing to players in 2021", revealing its plans to launch Battlefield 6 (or whatever it ends up being called) sometime next year.

This isn't a huge surprise, of course. Battlefield games tend to release every two to three years, and a look back at the series' launch history means we can make a fair assumption that Battlefield 6 will land sometime in the latter half of 2021, closer to the Holiday season around October or November time.

Certain spin-off titles like Battlefield: Hardline have launched in the Spring, but I'd imagine DICE needs more development time to ensure Battlefield 6 is ready to be the first next-gen title in the series that players are anticipating. Speaking of which…

Battlefield 6 will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

(Image credit: EA)

In a follow-up statement to GameSpot, EA also stated that Battlefield 6 will be "targeting new innovation that will be enabled by next-gen platforms", confirming previous assumptions that the game will run on PS5 and Xbox Series X, in addition to PC.

"Bringing out Battlefield [in 2020], where the new console base is fairly small, doesn't really give justice to the potential of the title, and so that's part of our driver in moving the title into fiscal 22," the EA spokesperson said.

What's less clear is whether Battlefield 6 can also be expected to release on current-gen consoles, the PS4 and Xbox One, in addition to their successors, as DICE's plan to exploit the hardware of Microsoft and Sony's incoming platforms suggests it may forgo a cross-gen release entirely.

For reference, Battlefield 4 was a launch title for PS4 and Xbox One in 2013, but also released on PS3 and Xbox 360, while EA has already revealed plans to allow users to upgrade their games from current-gen to next-gen versions for free, so there's still hope yet for those who aren't making the jump to PS5 or Xbox Series X anytime soon.

The Battlefield 6 setting remains a mystery

(Image credit: EA)

After heading back in time to both World Wars with Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 respectively, it's unclear where DICE plans to take the series next for Battlefield 6. Given the huge popularity of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a return to a present-day setting seems plausible, though less explored territories like Vietnam or the Yugoslav Wars are potential options too.

Of course, there remains a strong appetite for another entry in the Battlefield: Bad Company series, with 2010's Bad Company 2 continuing to remain at the top of list of best Battlefield games for most veteran players. DICE has expressed tepid interest in returning to that backdrop in the future, and some rumours have suggested it is indeed working on a full-blown sequel for next-gen consoles. One can only hope and dream for now, but never say never…

Battlefield 6 gameplay won't be revealed anytime soon

(Image credit: EA)

Given its scheduled for 2021, we likely won't be hearing or seeing anything of Battlefield 6 in the near future. DICE tends to launch its marketing campaign for each new Battlefield title just a few months before release day, so don't expect a full blowout of footage this side of Christmas.

Still, with a general timeline already revealed, it's good to know that the Battlefield franchise is far from running on life support after the middling reception to Battlefield 5. Fingers crossed that DICE can redeem some of the lost trust amongst the community and give us a Battlefield game to remember.

