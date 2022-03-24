Arcade Paradise is an upcoming game that blends management, adventure, and action elements against a nostalgic '90s background of retro gaming.

As seen during the Future Games Show, Arcade Paradise casts you as Ashley, a youngster left in charge of running the boring family laundromat business after your father Gerald (voiced by Doug Cockle of The Witcher fame) leaves for the Riviera – lovely stuff! Of course, you have your own plans for the King Wash that don't involve sifting through strangers' smalls, so it's time to invest in some entertainment and draw in a different crowd.

To provide this new leisure activity you can install over 35 different arcade machines, and the best part is that all of them are fully playable! These are loosely based on familiar retro titles, which can be enjoyed by up to four players locally and have their high scores uploaded to online leaderboards.

Be careful though, as you've still got a business to run and can't just hang around playing games all day. If you don't want to disappoint Gerald then you'll need to keep the money rolling, which means factoring in time to clean clothes and empty the bins between playthroughs of Zombat 2 and Racer Chaser.

Make sound investments and select the right games to keep your regulars coming back for "just one more go", and you could transform this tired laundromat into the hottest gaming spot in town.

Arriving on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022, you can add Arcade Paradise to your wishlist now on Steam and be the first to hear the latest announcements.